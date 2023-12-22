Is our health reporter healthy enough to work offshore? Andy takes Aberdeen wellness medical to find out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Is our health reporter healthy enough to work offshore? Andy takes Aberdeen wellness medical to find out

Offshore workers are reportedly getting bigger, so P&J health reporter Andy Morton visited Aberdeen's International Medical Management to try its latest health test.

By Andy Morton
Andy Morton, P&J's health reporter, blows into a spirometer to test his lung power at his offshore worker medical in Aberdeen.
Andy Morton huffing and puffing through his IMM wellness medical. IMM run medicals for offshore workers and have seen clients get bigger. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

It’s the news I’ve been waiting my whole life for, and it arrives about halfway through my wellness medical.

I’ve just finished a step test — repeatedly stepping up onto a small blue box while David Macleod, the nurse in charge of the medical, monitors my heart rate.

David, a softly-spoken islander from Lewis with the reassuring tones of a seasoned healthcare professional, takes the final reading and inputs the data into a computer. A slip of paper is spat out. Breathing hard, I lean in for a closer look.

“This,” says David pointing to the number 44 printed in bold on the slip of paper, “is your VO2 max, your body’s maximum rate of oxygen consumption.”

Andy Morton tackles the step test as IMM nurse David Macleod looks on
Andy Morton tackles the step test as IMM nurse David Macleod looks on. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

I’m none the wiser, but David patiently explains that according to the step test I just did, my body is able to consume 44 milliliters of oxygen per kilogram per minute.

He pulls out a chart and shows me it. “For a man of your age, 44 ranks as good,” he explains. “In fact, you are nearly at excellent. For a job in the emergency response teams that fly out to oilrigs, you have to be above 35.”

Wait a minute… I could be an emergency responder? I picture myself hanging out the side of a helicopter, one foot on the skid, jaw jutted determinedly.

David looks at me, fully aware that I have zero other qualifications.

“Yes,” he says, kindly. “Yes, you could.”

A weighty issue for offshore workers

Confirmation that a 47-year-old journalist has passed muster to work offshore might not be the biggest news of the week.

But, considering the news reports over the past year on the expanding waistlines of oilrig workers, it’s perhaps reassuring to know somebody has.

A report this year revealed that the average weight of a North Sea worker has jumped from under 12 stones in 1975 to more than 15-and-a-half-stones last year.

An offshore worker looks out to see with his back to camera.
Offshore workers are getting too big for their boats. Image: Shutterstock

That means one-third are now too heavy to safely board a typical oil-rig lifeboat.

This week, trade body Offshore Energies UK revealed that more than 1,300 offshore workers failed their medicals in 2022, with obesity the third-biggest factor behind blood pressure and diabetes.

For the industry, the weight debate has potentially serious consequences.

“It may well be the case that some people are just too heavy to work offshore,” an oil and gas company health and safety officer told the Press and Journal this year.

‘Significant proportion’ of offshore workers have weight issues

Which is why, as the health reporter at the P&J, I’ve agreed to allow the very nice staff at IMM to put me through my paces with a medical.

Based in Aberdeen, many of IMM’s clients either work offshore or are onshore staff for oil and gas companies.

IMM has seen first-hand the changes to a typical worker.

“We do see people that when it comes to their oil-and-gas medicals, there’s a significant proportion of them that have a weight problem,” says Dr Louise Slaney, IMM’s medical director.

Dr Louise Slaney has witnessed the change in offshore workers’ size. Image: IMM

In response, IMM has devised the wellness medical based around something called ‘lifestyle medicine’ – the idea that healthcare should be more than just something for sick people.

Because the biggest health issues in Scotland — heart disease and diabetes — are preventable, lifestyle medicine argues that the best way to treat them is to ensure they don’t show up in the first place.

That’s done by catching early signs of disease as well as identifying lifestyle changes that might improve wellbeing.

What’s more, IMM says the wellness medicals can offer offshore workers sustainable path back to a healthy weight.

“We can show them in black and white that your weight is potentially going to kill you,” Louise says.

“We are now in the second year of doing them and we have seen that people make the effort. It does work.”

Why weight doesn’t always equal unhealthiness

Back in the examination room, David continue to prod and probe me.

I’m getting IMM’s Diamond medical, which is the full service (there are also Silver and Gold versions, which cost less but are not as comprehensive).

David takes blood samples, which will detect all sorts of diseases. As he expertly draws blood from my arm, he reveals it’s often the biggest and burliest oil-and-gas workers that end up fainting.

David Macleod takes Andy's blood pressure at the wellness medical in Aberdeen.
David takes Andy’s blood pressure. The Aberdeen nurse also carries out medicals on offshore workers. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“Though it’s not the fainting that’s the problem,” he quips. “It’s the falling.”

Next, I’m on the body composition scales, which analyses not just my weight but also my fat and muscles levels. David tells me my body mass index is 25. That’s at the high end of normal, though David does say BMI is an not an exact science.

“It’s a tool to use,” he explains.

For offshore workers, their BMI needs to be below 40. While David says being overweight is the most common issue he sees, heaviness is not always a sign of unhealthiness.

“The offshore guys are pretty active,” he says.

Andy stands on the body composition scales that measures fat and muscle density
Andy on the body composition scales that measures fat and muscle density. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

My VIP service, which costs £945, gives me a few extra perks, including a stool sample test kit for bowel cancer.

I take the sample myself when I get back home and then post it to a lab. I won’t go into detail on how exactly I did that. But it didn’t feel particularly VIP.

Time for cigarettes and video games to get in the bath

David gives me a clean bill of health and sends me upstairs to speak to Diane Dobb, one of the clinic’s doctors.

Diane runs through various tests — eyes, ears, lungs and balance. She even knocks me on the knee with a rubber stick in a reflex test I thought only existed in old British sitcoms.

Dr Diane Dobbs listens to Andy's lungs with a stethoscope.
Dr Diane Dobbs gives Andy a comprehensive check-up. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Diane assures me it’s a great way to find out if the body is in tune.

More importantly, she explains the wellness medical’s concept of the ‘Four Pillars of Health’ — food, sleep, movement and relaxation.

Some causes of poor health are out of our control, such as genetics and environment. But we can influence the four pillars, even with small tweaks to out lifestyles, Diane says.

So what’s her advice to me?

Stop smoking the occasional cigarette (“That one is obvious,” she says).

Diane gives Andy a medical consultation in the IMM offices in Aberdeen
Diane gives Andy a consultation. The doctor sees many offshore workers take medicals in the Aberdeen office. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

She also says I have an inability to “actively relax”. Playing video games, it turns out, doesn’t count as relaxation.

The prescription? Spend less time on Fortnite and more time in the bath. Preferably with some Epsom salts thrown in for their stress-relieving magnesium.

Sounds good to me.

Offshore medical issues mirror wider population’s

Before I leave, I ask Diane what changes she has seen in offshore workers’ health.

She agrees that some are getting heavier, though she points out obesity is a growing trend through the general population. Plus, unhealthiness is not just confined to people’s bodies.

“You could see it after Covid, the effect that it had on everyone’s mental health,” she says. “People that were drinking before are now drinking a lot more.”

Louise makes the same point. Health issues are increasing everywhere.

“We’re all living longer, which is great,” she says. “But we’re plagued by things like obesity, type two diabetes and high-blood pressure.”

Diane looks into Andy's ears using an otoscope
The medical explores all nooks and crannies. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The problem, says Louise, is that everybody knows what is unhealthy — that smoking kills and ultra processed food can make you fat.

Doctors, therefore “have to do it gradually. “You really have to give people a program that will fit into their lives,” she continues.

She does have one warning. Don’t overdo it.

“If we were all vegans that went out jogging and did 10 hours of yoga a day,” she says, “I’m sure we’d all be miserable.”

For a full breakdown of IMM’s wellness medicals, click here. The Silver medical costs £325, Gold £630 and Diamond £945. Follow up one-to-one counselling sessions are £165.