Mary the ‘Queen of Castle Moyle’ – can you help Skye’s lonely sheep?

Concerns have been raised for a matted ewe who has lived alone in the ruins of a Kyleakin castle for two years - with no mates in sight.

By Graham Fleming
Mary the sheep
Locals have been enquiring about who owns Mary the sheep. Image: Caroline Langlands.

For the past two years, a lone ewe has been seen by locals roaming the ruins of Castle Moyle in Skye.

Residents of Kyleakin have affectionately named the animal Mary, and are concerned that she is always on her own.

After months of speculation as to how she ended up on the island, and unsuccessful attempts made to establish her flock, locals are now reaching out for help to figure out how Mary came to be part of their community – and to ask if anyone can help.

Mary atop Castle Moyle
Have you seen Mary atop her throne on Castle Moyle? Image: Caroline Langlands.

‘It’s remarkable Mary has survived for two years’

The Castle Moyle (Caisteal Maol) ruins near Kyleakin’s harbour are a popular spot for locals and tourists to walk and take photographs.

On numerous occasions people have come across the castle’s furry lodger, and posted on social media asking who owns her and where has she come from.

Caroline Langlands, who lives in the area, has asked local crofters and farmers if Mary is belongs to them but no-one has claimed ownership.

Speaking to The P&J, the 46-year-old charity manager, said: “Locally this sheep has been known for over two years.

“Quite often I take my dog to the castle for a walk, and Mary will just poke her head over.

“I find it quite remarkable that this sheep has survived for over two years.

“I feel for her because it won’t be getting sheared when the others will be. It has a really heavy coat which must be getting matted by now.”

Mary the sheep
Mary often visits dog walkers strolling through the Castle grounds. Image: Andrew Powrie/ Facebook.

Caroline inspired by loneliest sheep story

Familiar with the ‘Queen of Castle Moyle’ for some time, Caroline says that she starting worrying for Mary after hearing the story of the world’s ‘loneliest sheep’, Fiona, who was trapped at the foot of a steep cliff at the Cromarty Firth for two years before her rescue.

She hopes that someday that Mary might be rescued herself.

“I heard about the famous story of Fiona the sheep and I thought that maybe if more people knew about her, then someone might come and rescue it,” she added.

“Whenever people go to the castle around here you will see pictures of Mary on the local Facebook sites asking ‘who owns this sheep?'”

Mary the sheep
Mary has also been spotted wandering in various places around Kyleakin. Image: Caroline Langlands.

Locals speculate on Mary’s origins

The local theory is that Mary reached the town after jumping from a boat.

She said: “According to the locals, or at least one lady in particular, Mary supposedly managed got to the castle by landing craft.

“She says that the only way it could have got there is if it had jumped off transport going over the water.”

Can you help solve the mystery of how Mary the lonely ‘Queen of Castle Moyle came to live on Skye? Can you help her? Contact livenews@ajl.co.uk

Fiona the world’s loneliest sheep becomes ‘bigger than Dolly’

