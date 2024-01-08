‘I’ll make sure XL Bully Cookie finds her perfect forever home”

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I’ll make sure XL Bully Cookie finds her perfect forever home”

Suzy Innes has taken four-year-old Cookie into her home in Ellon after she was left for dead outside a vet in Surrey on Christmas Eve.

By Shanay Taylor
Suzy Innes with Cookie, who was abandoned on Christmas Eve. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A dog lover from Ellon has promised to find an XL Bully dog who was dumped on Christmas Eve a “perfect” forever home.

Suzy Innes has been rehabilitating and rehoming dogs for more than 15 years – and she now hopes to do the same for four-year-old Cookie.

Cookie was abandoned outside a vets in Cheam on Christmas Eve. She was starving and suffering from severe ear infections in both her cropped ears.

Thought to be used for breeding, she was so ill that vets warned they would be forced to put her down unless they could find her a new home.

Last week, The P&J reported that the pooch had found a new home in Ellon to the delight of countless readers.

Her journey from Cheam to Ellon took six separate legs, spanning a distance of around 570 miles.

Today, we went to visit Cookie at her temporary abode to find out how she is settling in.

XL Bully Cookie is settling into her temporary home in Ellon. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

XL Bully is a ‘loving, good-natured’ dog

Greeted with a wagging tail and drool coming from her mouth, Cookie was delighted to meet new people.

Suzy, who has loved having Cookie join her family, said she has “settled in just fine”.

She added: “Cookie is a very loving dog, she loves laying by the fire and wants cuddles all the time.

“She has such a good nature, she is loving it here.”

Cookie has only been with Suzy one week but has already made herself right at home, following her everywhere.

Laughing, Suzy said that “she can’t go anywhere without her dogs following her” and that they even share her bed.

Cookie has even made a new best friend and loves spending time with Suzy’s dog Nessa.

Suzy’s mission to give lost dogs like XL Bully Cookie a chance

Rehoming dogs has been a part of Suzy’s life for nearly two decades.

Sharing how she has always been “an animal lover”, it’s no surprise she has now successfully rehomed nearly 200 dogs.

XL Bully Cookie is one of hundreds of dogs Suzy has taken in and rehomed. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

She has her own rescue service called One Love Dog Rescue Aberdeen and did not hesitate to agree to taking Cookie in.

“I just couldn’t sit and do nothing to help them,” she said.

“They would be dead if I didn’t take them.”

Cookie will stay with Suzy until her weight increases as her body is still struggling to digest food. This could be anywhere from a month to a year.

Although she says Cookie is a good natured dog and has proved to be good with children so far, she feels that she needs to be rehomed to a family with no young children.

She never rehomes a dog until she finds it “the perfect home”.

Adding: “I think the dogs should get to come up here, but I also think that there should be thorough checks made.

“They shouldn’t just be going to any home, they need to go to people with experience.”

XL Bully ban now enforced in England and Wales

It’s thought Cookie was abandoned before the XL Bully ban came into force in England and Wales on Monday, January 1.

Prompted by recent deaths and attacks, it’s now against the law to sell, give away, abandon or breed the dogs.

Under the Dangerous Dogs Act, it will be a criminal offence to own one from February 1, unless owners have an exemption certificate.

The cost of applying for the certificate is £92.40, and the dog must be microchipped, insured and neutered by June 30.

While out in public, XL Bullies will also need to be muzzled and kept on a lead.

Owners can also opt to put their dog down and claim £200 compensation from the government.

The strict new rules are not being implemented in Scotland, with several XL Bullies being rehomed north of the border as a result.

Earlier today, Humza Yousaf claimed Scotland must not be seen as a “safe haven” for XL Bully dogs as he admitted current policies may come under review.

Cookie given a lifeline

XL Bully Cookie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

But for now, Cookie is just one of numerous dogs who now have a brighter future thanks to people like Suzy.

She is even using a host of holistic remedies such as probiotics, pumpkin puree and marshmallow root to help with Cookie’s diet to get her back to full health.

Admitting that it’s no easy task rehoming the dogs, Suzy say’s it’s very rewarding.

“I do it all by myself – it’s a lot to rehome them,” she said.

“I’ve sold jewellery and furniture just to take them in.”

