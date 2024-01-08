‘I’ll make sure XL Bully Cookie finds her perfect forever home”

A dog lover from Ellon has promised to find an XL Bully dog who was dumped on Christmas Eve a “perfect” forever home.

Suzy Innes has been rehabilitating and rehoming dogs for more than 15 years – and she now hopes to do the same for four-year-old Cookie.

Cookie was abandoned outside a vets in Cheam on Christmas Eve. She was starving and suffering from severe ear infections in both her cropped ears.

Thought to be used for breeding, she was so ill that vets warned they would be forced to put her down unless they could find her a new home.

Last week, The P&J reported that the pooch had found a new home in Ellon to the delight of countless readers.

Her journey from Cheam to Ellon took six separate legs, spanning a distance of around 570 miles.

Today, we went to visit Cookie at her temporary abode to find out how she is settling in.

XL Bully is a ‘loving, good-natured’ dog

Greeted with a wagging tail and drool coming from her mouth, Cookie was delighted to meet new people.

Suzy, who has loved having Cookie join her family, said she has “settled in just fine”.

She added: “Cookie is a very loving dog, she loves laying by the fire and wants cuddles all the time.

“She has such a good nature, she is loving it here.”

Cookie has only been with Suzy one week but has already made herself right at home, following her everywhere.

Laughing, Suzy said that “she can’t go anywhere without her dogs following her” and that they even share her bed.

Cookie has even made a new best friend and loves spending time with Suzy’s dog Nessa.

Suzy’s mission to give lost dogs like XL Bully Cookie a chance

Rehoming dogs has been a part of Suzy’s life for nearly two decades.

Sharing how she has always been “an animal lover”, it’s no surprise she has now successfully rehomed nearly 200 dogs.

She has her own rescue service called One Love Dog Rescue Aberdeen and did not hesitate to agree to taking Cookie in.

“I just couldn’t sit and do nothing to help them,” she said.

“They would be dead if I didn’t take them.”

Cookie will stay with Suzy until her weight increases as her body is still struggling to digest food. This could be anywhere from a month to a year.

Although she says Cookie is a good natured dog and has proved to be good with children so far, she feels that she needs to be rehomed to a family with no young children.

She never rehomes a dog until she finds it “the perfect home”.

Adding: “I think the dogs should get to come up here, but I also think that there should be thorough checks made.

“They shouldn’t just be going to any home, they need to go to people with experience.”

XL Bully ban now enforced in England and Wales

It’s thought Cookie was abandoned before the XL Bully ban came into force in England and Wales on Monday, January 1.

Prompted by recent deaths and attacks, it’s now against the law to sell, give away, abandon or breed the dogs.

Under the Dangerous Dogs Act, it will be a criminal offence to own one from February 1, unless owners have an exemption certificate.

The cost of applying for the certificate is £92.40, and the dog must be microchipped, insured and neutered by June 30.

While out in public, XL Bullies will also need to be muzzled and kept on a lead.

Owners can also opt to put their dog down and claim £200 compensation from the government.

The strict new rules are not being implemented in Scotland, with several XL Bullies being rehomed north of the border as a result.

Earlier today, Humza Yousaf claimed Scotland must not be seen as a “safe haven” for XL Bully dogs as he admitted current policies may come under review.

Cookie given a lifeline

But for now, Cookie is just one of numerous dogs who now have a brighter future thanks to people like Suzy.

She is even using a host of holistic remedies such as probiotics, pumpkin puree and marshmallow root to help with Cookie’s diet to get her back to full health.

Admitting that it’s no easy task rehoming the dogs, Suzy say’s it’s very rewarding.

“I do it all by myself – it’s a lot to rehome them,” she said.

“I’ve sold jewellery and furniture just to take them in.”