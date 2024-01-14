Aberdeen step up move to offer more seats inside Pittodrie for home fans

Aberdeen have removed the perimeter fencing which separates visiting fans from the home support at Pittodrie.

The removal of the fence in the South Stand at the stadium is part of the club’s plans to increase the number of seating available for home supporters at Pittodrie.

Last summer the club announced plans to increase the useable capacity inside Pittodrie by making an additional 200 tickets available for the Red Shed area in the Merkland Stand.

One of the other proposals put forward at the time was to remove the fence in section R of the South Stand in order to make an additional 1,000 seats available for Dons fans.

In announcing the scheduled changes in the South Stand, which were due to take place in September, Dons chief executive Alan Burrows said: “There has been a huge amount of excellent work undertaken by AFC staff over the last few years on engaging with supporters and making matchdays at Pittodrie more noisy and more colourful and improving the atmosphere.

“We will continue to engage with all stakeholders to try and build on that, whilst maintaining a safe and secure environment for everyone.

“Our plans for the South Stand are very much an extension of that desire.

“We want even more Aberdeen fans coming to Pittodrie in the best seats, cheering the team on.

“The fence has not only proved a visible hindrance for fans in that area, but it has also not allowed us any flexibility to try and maximise attendances.

“This work will also have the added benefit of increasing the catering provisions in the South Stand by 25 per cent, which we hope will further reduce queues and waiting times in that area for specific games.”

Fence has been removed during winter break

The away fence has gone pic.twitter.com/AL53wiev9D — alan western (@alanwestern1) January 13, 2024

The fencing remained in place longer than anticipated due to the Dons’ participation in the Conference League but a post on social media shows the fencing has been removed.

Aberdeen return to domestic action in the Scottish Cup on Friday. Their first home game of 2024 will be against Dundee on January 30.