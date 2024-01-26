My Life: Joe Hackett

Joe Hackett, the founder of IKProductions, is the director and producer of You’re Bard – Shakespeare as it has never been seen. The show with four actors and four Shakespeare plays where the audience gets to direct and make the big decisions. The “delightfully daft” production is arriving at the Tivoli Theatre in Aberdeen on February 22 and Elgin Town Hall on February 23.

First record bought?

I think might have been S Club 7 – Reach.

Book that changed your life?

The Phantom Tollbooth by Norton Juster was my first experience of excellent storytelling for all ages in a really silly way.

Most expensive purchase?

A house. But if that doesn’t count then probably something much more mundane like a portable PA system.

First job?

Waiter in a beautiful little Swedish restaurant in Cheltenham.

Favourite time of day?

The time when it becomes acceptable to take a nap.

Last time you cried?

The season two finale of Big Boys (which I watched yesterday).

Worst fashion faux pas?

Every day is a fashion faux pas. I put on comfortable, practical clothes without any thought about whether they go together.

Favourite holiday destination?

Anywhere with backstreets, I love to explore. Or Finland.

Idea of holiday hell?

Somewhere too hot, with too many other people.

Biggest fear?

Chuggers.

What are you watching on TV?

ER – from the very start.

Favourite movie?

Beauty and the Beast (animated, obviously).

How do you relax?

Xbox, Oodies and duvet.

Best advice you’ve been given?

Work to live, don’t live to work.

Who you last spoke to on the phone?

Yorkshire Gas and Power.

First thing you did this morning?

Ordered some custom-printed t-shirts.

Worst mistake?

Never learning to dance.

Your inspiration?

My uncles – Ian and Paul.

Would most like to meet?

Judi Dench.

Childhood crush?

Princess Jasmine.

Weirdest fan gift?

A Mexican gaucho marionette.

Quirky habits?

Checking the time on my phone by looking at my phone, getting distracted by the notifications, putting my phone away and having to check again.

Worst meal?

Malaysian BBQ in New York.

What makes you laugh?

Unbridled silliness.

Most embarrassing moment?

During a production my trousers split open. I noticed about twenty minutes into the first half. Had to spend the rest of the act covering up with random props and books, and then be sewn into the trousers at the interval with the director on their knees with a needle very close to my personal area.

Sean Connery or Daniel Craig?

Depends on what it’s for.

Beauty is?

Found in unexpected places.