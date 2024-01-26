My Life: Joe Hackett

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
My Life: Joe Hackett

Joe Hackett from IKProductions
Joe Hackett. Image: IKProductions
By Lottie Hood

Joe Hackett, the founder of IKProductions, is the director and producer of You’re Bard – Shakespeare as it has never been seen. The show with four actors and four Shakespeare plays where the audience gets to direct and make the big decisions. The “delightfully daft” production is arriving at the Tivoli Theatre in Aberdeen on February 22 and Elgin Town Hall on February 23.

First record bought?

I think might have been S Club 7 – Reach.

Book that changed your life?

The Phantom Tollbooth by Norton Juster was my first experience of excellent storytelling for all ages in a really silly way.

Most expensive purchase?

A house. But if that doesn’t count then probably something much more mundane like a portable PA system.

First job?

Waiter in a beautiful little Swedish restaurant in Cheltenham.

Favourite time of day?

The time when it becomes acceptable to take a nap.

Last time you cried?

The season two finale of Big Boys (which I watched yesterday).

Worst fashion faux pas?

Every day is a fashion faux pas. I put on comfortable, practical clothes without any thought about whether they go together.

Favourite holiday destination?

Anywhere with backstreets, I love to explore. Or Finland.

Idea of holiday hell?

Somewhere too hot, with too many other people.

Biggest fear?

Chuggers.

What are you watching on TV?

ER – from the very start.

Favourite movie?

Beauty and the Beast (animated, obviously).

How do you relax?

Xbox, Oodies and duvet.

Best advice you’ve been given?

Work to live, don’t live to work.

Who you last spoke to on the phone?

Yorkshire Gas and Power.

First thing you did this morning?

Ordered some custom-printed t-shirts.

Worst mistake?

Never learning to dance.

Your inspiration?

My uncles – Ian and Paul.

Would most like to meet?

Judi Dench.

Childhood crush?

Princess Jasmine.

Weirdest fan gift?

A Mexican gaucho marionette.

Quirky habits?

Checking the time on my phone by looking at my phone, getting distracted by the notifications, putting my phone away and having to check again.

Worst meal?

Malaysian BBQ in New York.

What makes you laugh?

Unbridled silliness.

Most embarrassing moment?

During a production my trousers split open. I noticed about twenty minutes into the first half. Had to spend the rest of the act covering up with random props and books, and then be sewn into the trousers at the interval with the director on their knees with a needle very close to my personal area.

Sean Connery or Daniel Craig?

Depends on what it’s for.

Beauty is?

Found in unexpected places.