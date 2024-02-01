Review: Life of Pi makes beautifully profound Scottish debut in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Review: Life of Pi makes beautifully profound Scottish debut in Aberdeen

The multi-award winning production stunned audiences at HM Theatre during breathtaking performance.

Life of Pi has been adapted for the stage and opened at HM Theatre last night. Image: Johan Persson
Life of Pi has been adapted for the stage and opened at HM Theatre last night. Image: Johan Persson
By Rebecca Buchan

It was one of those titles I kept hearing about but never got around to experiencing for myself, so when Life of Pi headed to Aberdeen for its Scottish debut I thought, what better time?

Having never read the Booker Prize-winning novel nor watched the Oscar-winning film I had nothing to compare it to.

And perhaps that’s the best way to come to this show.

But having witnessed last night’s performance I struggle to see how either could top it.

Divesh Subaskaran’s professional debut as Pi was nothing short of outstanding. He plays Piscine Patel, the zookeeper’s son from Pondicherry.

After deciding to sell their zoo in India and move to Canada, Pi’s family boards a freighter with their sons and a few remaining animals.

Tragedy strikes when a terrible storm sinks the ship, leaving Pi, as the only human survivor.

However, he is not alone; as a fearsome Bengal tiger has also found refuge aboard the lifeboat.

Behind the basic plot lies a deeper message, which I won’t get into for fear of spoilers.

A story heavily featuring wild animals is never easy to tell. The book merely requires a good imagination whereas high-end CGI can bring a tiger to life on screen.

The cast of Life of Pi which made Scottish debut in Aberdeen. Supplied by Johan Persson,

But you can imagine from what I have just outlined how difficult it may be to convey this story on stage.

I can tell you it lies with the magic of a turntable, incredible props and setting, genius lighting and beautiful puppeteers.

Having been blown away by War Horse many years ago I was excited to see how the animals were brought to life on stage.

And I was not disappointed.

The precise movements of each puppeteer brought the whole show to life. They mimicked perfectly the characteristics and emotions of each animal in a way that blew me away.

And I was not the only one, as the curtain closed on last night’s production the audience were on their feet with a rapturous applause.

I have now been inspired to go and read the book.

If you also want to witness the magic for yourself, Life of Pi is on at HM Theatre until Saturday, February 3.

