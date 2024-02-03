Elgin bus station taped off by police, services ‘severely disrupted’

Elgin bus station is closed Saturday morning, as eyewitnesses report seeing police taping off the area.

Bus service provider Stagecoach Bluebird said due to “operational Reasons ALL SERVICES are severely disrupted.”

Stagecoach first Tweeted a warning to travellers about the closure shortly after 5am.

On social media, eyewitnesses reported seeing police taping off the area around the bus station in Elgin, just off the A96. Others said there was a large several emergency service presence in the area.

At around 5:46am, Stagecoach tweeted: “Elgin Bus station is currently closed until further notice. Services are running to timetable but are subject to delays and last-minute cancellations.

“Thank you for your understanding and co-operation more will be provided throughout the day.”

A further update came just after 7am.

Stagecoach tweeted: “Due to Operational Reasons ALL SERVICES are severely disrupted.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause.”

Press & Journal reached out to Police Scotland and Scottish Ambulance Services for more details.

More to come.