Three Aberdeenshire chippers make top 50 list of best UK fish & chip shops

Take-aways in Inverurie, Stonehaven and Blackburn have made the list.

By Bailey Moreton
Three takeaways from the north-east have been crowned the best in the UK
Chippers in Inverurie, Stonehaven and Blackburn have been named among the top 50 fish and chip shops in the UK.

Fry Magazine – the “leading” publication for the fish and chip industry – has released it’s 2023 yearly awards list, recognising businesses for their “commitment to quality”.

The shops were judged throughout the year during a series of mystery shopper visits.

Judges visit the takeaways unannounced and inspected various aspects, including food quality to social media presence.

Mike’s Famous Fish and Chips in Blackburn made the top 50 list just 20 months after opening. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

The chippers had to achieve a rating of at least 95.5% or over to win an award, while restaurants needed a score of 95% or higher to claim their well-deserved accolade.

The three Aberdeenshire chippers that made it are the Garioch Fish Bar in Inverurie, the Redcloak Fish Bar in Stonehaven and Mike’s Famous Fish And Chips in Blackburn.

Garioch Fish Bar in Inverurie were on the top 50 list for the third year running. Image: DC Thomson

‘It made our morning’: Aberdeenshire chippers celebrate award

Garioch Fish Bar said they were “delighted” to have made the list in a post online.

This is the third year in a row they have made the top 50 list.

Blackburn-based Mike’s Famous Fish and Chip Shop also took to social media to celebrate its success, less than two years after opening.

They wrote on Facebook: “This is the only award we entered in this year and to be successful in it has made our morning!”

Redcloak Fishbar ran by owner Jamie Russo (pictured) is among the top 50 fish and chip shops in the UK. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

It has been a busy awards season for Redcloak Fish Bar in Stonehaven.

Owner Jamie Russo won UK’s ‘best young fish frier’ at the National Fish and Chips Awards in London in February.

Redcloak Fishbar also won ‘best newcomer’ after rivalling other UK takeaways that have been open less than two years.

In a previous interview, Mr Russo said: “It’s a very in-depth process to go through. Don’t get me wrong – stressful at the time, but now coming home with that trophy it was absolutely worth it.”

Competition organisers praise “remarkable” Aberdeenshire chippers

Reece Head, Fry’s award organiser, said: “Despite the formidable challenges posed by inflationary pressures that have affected every aspect of the industry, these remarkable establishments continue to deliver top quality fish and chips using the finest ingredients.

“Their dedication extends beyond the plate, as they invest in cutting-edge equipment to facilitate seamless and swift transactions, coupled with rigorous training in customer service.

“Uncompromising in their standards, they are truly the best in the business and deserve their recognition.”

Winners will receive a poster and plaque which they can display in their shops.

Stonehaven chipper celebrating after scooping two national awards

