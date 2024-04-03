Michelle Gomez was ‘homecoming queen’ at Aberdeen Comic Con

It’s not unusual for fans to shower their favourite celebrities with gifts at a comic con event.

But Doctor Who’s Michelle Gomez learned to “be careful what you ask for in life” after jokingly instructing her fanbase to “bring the Tunnock’s” to Aberdeen’s flagship convention.

Nevertheless, the 57-year-old actress made it her mission to become a record holder.

She said: “We’ve been inundated with so many Tunnock’s Teacakes that we’re building what we hope will be the largest Tunnock’s Tower and maybe get into the Guinness World Records.”

Glasgow-born Gomez marked her first-ever appearance at a Scottish convention at Monopoly Events’ Aberdeen Comic Con in March.

The actress felt like the “homecoming queen” as she returned to the “motherland.”

Prior to the event, she spent some time exploring city centre.

Gomez added: “I have been to Aberdeen before but it felt like it was another lifetime, so it was good to get back and plug right back in again. There’s nothing more Scottish than Aberdeen.”

The twice-nominated BAFTA Scotland actress then spent the following two days at the P&J Live, where she was joined by fellow Scotswoman and Doctor Who cohort Karen Gillan and Buffy the Vampire Slayer star James Marsters.

Gomez, a convention veteran, was delighted to finally meet with her Scottish followers, especially as they tend to have “no filter.”

“There’s nothing like the Scottish sense of humour; my face hurts from laughing so much and I’ve been blown away by the generosity. It’s really, really special.

“It’s been really touching to meet my Scottish fans,” she added.

Known for her roles in Doctor Who, Green Wing and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Gomez’s fanbase spreads far and wide, but she’ll often find herself surprised when a con-goer shows up representing a piece of work from the beginning of her career.

She called their dedication “an amazing reintroduction” to her earlier work.

Gomez said: “I think the most surprising thing is that it’s gotten bigger. It started mainly as Doctor Who, but I feel like the fans have really embraced everything I’ve been doing now and that’s equalised it in a way.”

Over the weekend, fans flocked to greet the star with memorabilia, photos, DVDs and of course boxes upon boxes of the Tunnock’s favourite.

Like a beacon in the night, the Tunnock’s Tower took pride of place upon her signing table.

With every hour that passed, the monument grew, but thankfully Gomez came prepared with an additional suitcase.

The actress, who lives in New York, was set to bring a touch of Tunnock’s to the States – where she said a single box costs a whopping $12 (£9.50).

“That is a lot of money for a teacake, so I’ll be taking a lot of them home,” said Gomez.

However, they wouldn’t all be reaching American soil as the Glasgow native generously handed several boxes out to attendees in celebration of their combined efforts.