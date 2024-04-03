Michelle Gomez was ‘homecoming queen’ at Aberdeen Comic Con

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michelle Gomez was ‘homecoming queen’ at Aberdeen Comic Con

The Scottish actress shared tales of Tunnock's with the Press and Journal at Aberdeen Comic Con.

By Jenna Scott
Michelle Gomez starred alongside Peter Capaldi and Jenna Coleman in popular sci-fi series Doctor Who. Image: BBC - Photographer: Simon Ridgway
Michelle Gomez starred alongside Peter Capaldi and Jenna Coleman in popular sci-fi series Doctor Who. Image: BBC - Photographer: Simon Ridgway

It’s not unusual for fans to shower their favourite celebrities with gifts at a comic con event.

But Doctor Who’s Michelle Gomez learned to “be careful what you ask for in life” after jokingly instructing her fanbase to “bring the Tunnock’s” to Aberdeen’s flagship convention.

Nevertheless, the 57-year-old actress made it her mission to become a record holder.

She said: “We’ve been inundated with so many Tunnock’s Teacakes that we’re building what we hope will be the largest Tunnock’s Tower and maybe get into the Guinness World Records.”

Glasgow-born Gomez marked her first-ever appearance at a Scottish convention at Monopoly Events’ Aberdeen Comic Con in March.

The actress felt like the “homecoming queen” as she returned to the “motherland.”

Fan meets Michelle Gomez at Aberdeen Comic Con.
Fans lined up to meet the Scottish actress. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Prior to the event, she spent some time exploring city centre.

Gomez added: “I have been to Aberdeen before but it felt like it was another lifetime, so it was good to get back and plug right back in again. There’s nothing more Scottish than Aberdeen.”

The twice-nominated BAFTA Scotland actress then spent the following two days at the P&J Live, where she was joined by fellow Scotswoman and Doctor Who cohort Karen Gillan and Buffy the Vampire Slayer star James Marsters.

Gomez, a convention veteran, was delighted to finally meet with her Scottish followers, especially as they tend to have “no filter.”

“There’s nothing like the Scottish sense of humour; my face hurts from laughing so much and I’ve been blown away by the generosity. It’s really, really special.

“It’s been really touching to meet my Scottish fans,” she added.

Known for her roles in Doctor Who, Green Wing and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Gomez’s fanbase spreads far and wide, but she’ll often find herself surprised when a con-goer shows up representing a piece of work from the beginning of her career.

She called their dedication “an amazing reintroduction” to her earlier work.

Gomez said: “I think the most surprising thing is that it’s gotten bigger. It started mainly as Doctor Who, but I feel like the fans have really embraced everything I’ve been doing now and that’s equalised it in a way.”

Michelle Gomez as Missy in TV series Doctor Who.
Gomez’s Missy was fan-favourite in the sci-fi series. Image: Simon Ridgway/BBC/PA Wire.

Over the weekend, fans flocked to greet the star with memorabilia, photos, DVDs and of course boxes upon boxes of the Tunnock’s favourite.

Like a beacon in the night, the Tunnock’s Tower took pride of place upon her signing table.

With every hour that passed, the monument grew, but thankfully Gomez came prepared with an additional suitcase.

The actress, who lives in New York, was set to bring a touch of Tunnock’s to the States – where she said a single box costs a whopping $12 (£9.50).

“That is a lot of money for a teacake, so I’ll be taking a lot of them home,” said Gomez.

However, they wouldn’t all be reaching American soil as the Glasgow native generously handed several boxes out to attendees in celebration of their combined efforts.

