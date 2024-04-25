Review: Mounthoolin Rouge is a laugh-packed love letter to Aberdeen and not to be missed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Review: Mounthoolin Rouge is a laugh-packed love letter to Aberdeen and not to be missed

This year's student show left me feeling proud to be an Aberdonian.

Aberdeen Student Show Mounthoolin Rouge was an absolute joy.
By Rebecca Buchan

Come What May, the Aberdeen Student Show never disappoints.

And this year I would argue their 103rd production may have even raised the bar with the incredibly funny Mounthoolin Rouge which left me feeling proud to be an Aberdonian.

If you’ve never been before and don’t know what to expect, don’t be put off by the amateur nature of it for there is an abundance of talent on that stage.

Following, loosely, the storyline of Moulin Rouge, the exceedingly clever and funny script – with some definite Flying Pig influences – takes you on a journey to save a nightclub placed at the heart of the infamous Mounthooly Roundabout from the destructive hands of Aberdeen City Council. (No surprises by the villain here.)

Aberdeen Student Show runs until Saturday.<br />Image: Aberdeen Student Show.

Injected with a local Doric take on the famous characters such as Fiteen, instead of Satine, Harold Seaguller – as Zidler, Elon Monymusk and Gregor McEwan and the HM Theatre show was brought to life with humour and energy.

The Dons supporting Reid Fairy, the three Kens and the Fit girls were also outstanding.

As someone who closely follows the goings on in the city the script could not have been more on point managing to comment subtly on the major issues affecting the people of Aberdeen while at the same time reducing me to tears through its jokes.

But at the heart of it was the character’s love of the Granite City.

I can not remember the last time I laughed so much. It was an absolute joy.

I especially liked the nods to the city’s more humble charms like George Street with starring roles from Thains Bakery and Finnies the Jeweller.

Couple that with north-east references galore and all the Aberdeen landmarks you could ever ask for, what more could you want?

All the cast of Mounthoolin Rouge at rehearsals.
Rehearsals for Mounthoolin Rouge

If I was being picky, a Press and Journal reference wouldn’t have gone a miss.

While for me the star of the show was the script, it could definitely give Alan McHugh a run for his money, if it wasn’t for the young talent on stage to execute it it could have easily fallen flat.

Special mention has to go to Sam Allan (Gregor McEwan), Megan Cruickshank (Fiteen) and Logan McKerron (Harold Seaguller) for their incredible performances as well as the fantastic live band.

I, for one, could not get enough of the show and it was clear I was not alone as the whole (almost full) house was on its feet at the end in a standing ovation, which was more than well deserved.

Mounthoolin Rogue, runs until Saturday and you can buy tickets here if you’re quick enough.

