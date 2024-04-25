Review: Mounthoolin Rouge is a laugh-packed love letter to Aberdeen and not to be missed

Come What May, the Aberdeen Student Show never disappoints.

And this year I would argue their 103rd production may have even raised the bar with the incredibly funny Mounthoolin Rouge which left me feeling proud to be an Aberdonian.

If you’ve never been before and don’t know what to expect, don’t be put off by the amateur nature of it for there is an abundance of talent on that stage.

Following, loosely, the storyline of Moulin Rouge, the exceedingly clever and funny script – with some definite Flying Pig influences – takes you on a journey to save a nightclub placed at the heart of the infamous Mounthooly Roundabout from the destructive hands of Aberdeen City Council. (No surprises by the villain here.)

Injected with a local Doric take on the famous characters such as Fiteen, instead of Satine, Harold Seaguller – as Zidler, Elon Monymusk and Gregor McEwan and the HM Theatre show was brought to life with humour and energy.

The Dons supporting Reid Fairy, the three Kens and the Fit girls were also outstanding.

As someone who closely follows the goings on in the city the script could not have been more on point managing to comment subtly on the major issues affecting the people of Aberdeen while at the same time reducing me to tears through its jokes.

But at the heart of it was the character’s love of the Granite City.

I can not remember the last time I laughed so much. It was an absolute joy.

I especially liked the nods to the city’s more humble charms like George Street with starring roles from Thains Bakery and Finnies the Jeweller.

Couple that with north-east references galore and all the Aberdeen landmarks you could ever ask for, what more could you want?

If I was being picky, a Press and Journal reference wouldn’t have gone a miss.

While for me the star of the show was the script, it could definitely give Alan McHugh a run for his money, if it wasn’t for the young talent on stage to execute it it could have easily fallen flat.

Special mention has to go to Sam Allan (Gregor McEwan), Megan Cruickshank (Fiteen) and Logan McKerron (Harold Seaguller) for their incredible performances as well as the fantastic live band.

I, for one, could not get enough of the show and it was clear I was not alone as the whole (almost full) house was on its feet at the end in a standing ovation, which was more than well deserved.

Mounthoolin Rogue, runs until Saturday and you can buy tickets here if you’re quick enough.