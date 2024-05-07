‘From my pen pal to my wife – now I’ll do everything I can to keep Julia’s memory alive’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘From my pen pal to my wife – now I’ll do everything I can to keep Julia’s memory alive’

Laurence Williams moved from Forres to Florida after the woman he loved revealed she was seriously ill.

By Chris Cromar
Laurence, Julia and Ruari Williams.
Julia and Laurence Williams and their little boy, Ruari, who was born in 2020

As a teenager studying at Forres Academy, Laurence Williams signed up to a high school exchange programme in the hope of making friends across the world.

The then 17-year-old was paired with American Julia, who lived in Mount Dora in Florida which is twinned with the Moray town.

The committed pair wrote to each other for six years, and in that time Laurence fell in love with his pen friend.

But he never told her how he felt.

That was until 2015, when devastating news forced him to share his true feelings.

Laurence, now 31, explained: “We remained close friends and pen pals until 2015, when Julia discovered she had a brain tumour.

“I dropped everything, confessed I had always loved her and moved to America to marry her.”

Laurence and Julia Williams.
Laurence and Julia Williams became pen pals in 2009. Image: Laurence Williams.

Pen pal pair get married

The couple married in June 2016, with their “wonderful” marriage leading to the birth of son, Ruari, who was born in 2020.

“Even though quarantine was a struggle, we were exceptionally happy,” Laurence told The P&J.

“Julia had learned to be grateful for having had cancer, as it had brought her a life she had dreamed of.”

Sadly Julia’s cancer returned in 2021, and she underwent her third brain surgery.

She exhausted the few approved treatments for her rare disease – anaplastic astrocytoma – and it continued to grow.

Laurence, Julia and Ruari Williams.
The family shared many happy times together. Image: Laurence Williams.

Despite participating in a clinical trial at Mayo Clinic, the tumour increased in size.

She also tried a variety of off-label drugs in conjunction with even stronger brain cancer drugs, which unfortunately made her sicker and the cancer still grew.

“Julia had radiation for the second time in January 2023 but, by the summer, not only was the cancer showing significant growth, it had spread to a completely different area of the brain near the cerebellum,” Laurence explained.

“In September, she went through proton therapy radiation to treat this area of the brain but it wasn’t enough.”

Julia tragically died in November at the age of 31, leaving behind her beloved husband and little boy.

‘Mummy was strong and her legacy will live on’

Laurence has continued living in Mount Dorada with their son, and the pair are doing everything they can to keep Julia’s memory alive.

“The thing Ruari will tell you when you ask about her Julia is that ‘mummy was strong’,” he said.

“Throughout her life, even through her battle with the disease, Julia displayed a great amount of courage, optimism and joy.”

Lawrence and Ruari Williams.
Laurence with son Ruari. Image: Laurence Williams.

The Forres native said he was “proud” of everything he did for his late wife which involved being her carer.

“To Julia, I was her knight in shining armour, her gladiator,” he shared.

‘Running helped me cope’

As he cared for his wife, Laurence said he used running “to cope”.

And it is that coping mechanism he is now using to shed a light on brain cancer.

The father is now getting ready to compete in two 70.3 miles triathlons on both sides of the Atlantic in Julia’s memory.

He will take part in one in Florida and one in Forres just days apart this June to raise money and awareness for Gray Nation Endurance, which is part of the National Brain Tumor Society, and the UK-based Brain Tumour Society.

“The training required for this challenge made me feel like Julia’s gladiator again, like a champion,” he said.

“I’m doing this for myself, to continue to be the person fate forced me to become, to challenge myself and to keep myself on my toes.”

Laurence, Julia and Ruari Williams.
Julia passed away in November. Image: Laurence Williams.

‘I want to feel the extra, unnecessary fatigue’

Laurence knows he will be “exhausted” by the end of the challenge, but says this is the whole point.

“I want to feel the extra, unnecessary fatigue. Being a caregiver was exhausting, but I did it, and I want to know I can maintain that level of discomfort and fatigue even when I don’t have to,” he explained.

“To someone with brain cancer, anything else is easy. Caregiving to that sort of intensity at that level and being a parent too, it’s so much more exhausting than any kind of physical insurance.

“I’m hoping that people see the effort made and feel moved to learn more about brain tumours or make a donation to the National Brain Tumor Society.”

We spoke to Laurence this afternoon while he is in Washington, D.C, meeting with politicians to campaign for more funding, research, innovation and awareness into brain cancer.

He wants to ensure no more families go through what he or his son have.

“What we do here is going to have knock on effects, so hopefully if Ruari knows anyone with brain cancer they have a better outcome,” he said.

Laurence has a blog in which he tracks his journey of “caregiving, grief, mindset, and moving forward”.

You can read more here.

