Review: Everybody’s Talking About Jamie in Aberdeen – and for all the right reasons

You may think a West End hit musical touching on racism, gender identity, bullying and parental abandonment would reduce you to tears, and you’re not wrong.

But for me they were shed for all the right reasons.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie opened at HM Theatre last night to a captivated audience who lapped up the brilliant humour, fantastic acting and wonderful score.

Based on Jamie Campbell’s real-life story, the musical takes you on a journey of discovery through the life of a 16-year-old Sheffield schoolboy who sets about realising his dream of becoming a drag queen.

It’s somewhat a bit of a roller coaster of emotions but one that will without a doubt keep you on the edge of your seat.

But like all good stage plays, the journey is not an easy one and he’s met with an obstacle or two along the way.

Lead character Jamie New is played by Ivano Turco, who completely steals the show.

His elegance, wit and charm were infectious and more than two hours of watching him perform was worth the ticket price alone.

Special credit must also go to Rebecca McKinnins, as Margaret New, whose version of He’s My Boy, reduced me to tears, and Talia Palamathanan, as Jamie’s best friend Pritti.

The stand-out cast is supported by an incredible live band who are cleverly hidden in the setting.

Each tune is as good as the next and, alongside the witty script, manages to lift what could be at times a rather dark show.

But with every tragic tale, there is of course a happy ending, reminding all, in case we have forgotten that it is always best to embrace being fabulous, to be who you want to be and never let the bigots win – no matter how hard they try.

The show ended with rapturous applause and a well-deserved standing ovation.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is on at HM Theatre until Saturday, you can buy tickets here.