Eilidh MacLeod remembered as ‘true friend’ on Manchester Arena bombing anniversary

Eilidh MacLeod has been remembered as a ‘true friend’ on the seventh anniversary of the Manchester Arena bombing.

The 14-year-old bagpiper from Barra was at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester and was one of 22 who tragically lost their lives.

Since her death, her name and legacy live on with the creation of Eilidh’s Trust a charity aimed at supporting music education for children and young people.

Eilidh had been a gifted bagpiper and her love of music was well-known in her hometown.

Now seven years after her death, Eilidh’s Trust paid tribute to her as a “true friend”.

A statement was posted to social media which read: “We’ve counted every second, minute and day of the last seven years since you were taken from us Eilidh.

Music and dance were at Eilidh’s core

“The length of time makes today no easier or helps us make any sense of it all.

“Eilidh was a daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece and cousin that filled our hearts with joy and love every day.

“But she was also a good and true friend to so many. Friendships were very important to Eilidh from her days in nursery and school and as she grew up.

“She forged friendships with those whose values, view on life, and sense of fun were the same as hers. Those friendships lasted her lifetime.

“Music and dance were at your core. They gave her huge enjoyment and an outlet for her flourishing talents.

“They were also a great environment where she could meet new people and make friends, which she often did.

“She put people at ease and quickly found common ground on which to build a friendship.

“Today we remember Eilidh and the 21 other victims of that terrible night on 22 May 2017 in Manchester. We also keep in our thoughts those injured or impacted by that tragic event.”

A video accompanied the post, showing Eilidh as a vibrant and gifted musician hailing from a remote Scottish island, who loved to show off her love or music.