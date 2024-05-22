Eilidh MacLeod remembered as ‘true friend’ on Manchester Arena bombing anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eilidh MacLeod remembered as ‘true friend’ on Manchester Arena bombing anniversary

The 14-year-old bagpiper from Barra died on May 22, 2017 at an Ariana Grande concert.

By Ross Hempseed
Eilidh MacLeod in front of Kismul Castle, Castlebay, wearing her piping uniform.
Eilidh MacLeod was talented bagpiper. Image: Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust

Eilidh MacLeod has been remembered as a ‘true friend’ on the seventh anniversary of the Manchester Arena bombing.

The 14-year-old bagpiper from Barra was at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester and was one of 22 who tragically lost their lives.

Since her death, her name and legacy live on with the creation of Eilidh’s Trust a charity aimed at supporting music education for children and young people.

Eilidh had been a gifted bagpiper and her love of music was well-known in her hometown.

Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust
Eilidh MacLeod was remembered as a true friend on the seventh anniversary of her passing. Image: Eilidh’s Trust.

Now seven years after her death, Eilidh’s Trust paid tribute to her as a “true friend”.

A statement was posted to social media which read: “We’ve counted every second, minute and day of the last seven years since you were taken from us Eilidh.

Music and dance were at Eilidh’s core

“The length of time makes today no easier or helps us make any sense of it all.

“Eilidh was a daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece and cousin that filled our hearts with joy and love every day.

“But she was also a good and true friend to so many. Friendships were very important to Eilidh from her days in nursery and school and as she grew up.

“She forged friendships with those whose values, view on life, and sense of fun were the same as hers. Those friendships lasted her lifetime.

Eilidh MacLeod was killed in an attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester in 2017. Image: PA Wire.

“Music and dance were at your core. They gave her huge enjoyment and an outlet for her flourishing talents.

“They were also a great environment where she could meet new people and make friends, which she often did.

“She put people at ease and quickly found common ground on which to build a friendship.

“Today we remember Eilidh and the 21 other victims of that terrible night on 22 May 2017 in Manchester. We also keep in our thoughts those injured or impacted by that tragic event.”

A video accompanied the post, showing Eilidh as a vibrant and gifted musician hailing from a remote Scottish island, who loved to show off her love or music.

Conversation