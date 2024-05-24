Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Man charged after more than £14,000 worth of drugs recovered in Stonehaven He was due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today. By Chris Cromar May 24 2024, 10:33 pm May 24 2024, 10:33 pm Share Man charged after more than £14,000 worth of drugs recovered in Stonehaven Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6481696/man-charged-cocaine-diamorphine-recovered-stonehaven/ Copy Link Police made the find on Wednesday. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. A 49-year-old man has been charged following the recovery of cocaine and diamorphine worth around £14,400 in Stonehaven. Acting on intelligence, officers from Police Scotland stopped the man with the class A drugs at around 11pm on Wednesday in the Arduthie Road area of the Aberdeenshire town. The man was due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today. The drugs were recovered in the town’s Arduthie Road. Image: Google Maps. ‘Drugs cause misery in our communities’ Detective Constable Rob Graham said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and Police Scotland is committed to bringing those responsible for the supply and sale of illegal substances to justice. “The public has an important role to play and we ask anyone with information or concerns about drugs to contact us via 101, or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”