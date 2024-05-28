Connor Randall hails Ross County’s latest play-off win – then demands improvement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Connor Randall hails Ross County’s latest play-off win – then demands improvement

The experienced midfielder says the Staggies can celebrate maintaining their top-flight status given their size and location.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County midfielder Connor Randall.
Ross County's Connor Randall is delighted to have helped the Dingwall club stay in the Premiership. Image: SNS

Connor Randall reckons Ross County can celebrate surviving their relegation play-off – but says they are determined to kick on next season.

The whole-hearted defender-turned midfielder was delighted to have helped the Dingwall side to a 4-0 home win over Championship runners-up Raith Rovers in Sunday’s Premiership play-off final.

It resulted in a 6-1 aggregate victory and means the Staggies, for the second successive year, won the play-off to remain in the top-flight.

Twelve months ago, they needed to roar back with three late goals and come through extra-time and penalties to defeat Partick Thistle. There was less drama this time as they proved too strong for Rovers.

‘We want to achieve big things’

As they get set for a sixth successive year in the Premiership, 28-year-old Randall believes they have defied the odds to remain in the top flight.

He said: “It is an achievement to stay in the Premiership, given our size and location.

“We have shown in many games this season that we can compete with anyone.

“With the squad we have got and the staff we’ve got, we want to progress next season. We want to do better.

“We’re not the biggest club in the league, but we are a fantastically run club.

“We do want to achieve big things, but staying in the Premiership is an achievement and we can celebrate that.

“As happens every year, players will be leaving, and players will come in.

“There will be changes but in pre-season we will work hard again and try to have the best season we can possibly have.”

Ross County’s Connor Randall slides in to challenge Raith’s Sam Stanton. Image: SNS

‘We deserve to be in the Premiership’

Former Hearts full-back Randall was satisfied that, having only gone into the play-offs behind St Johnstone on goal difference, they delivered a big result when push came to shove.

He said: “We didn’t want to be in the play-offs but that’s where we found ourselves and we’ve come through two tough games against a good side.

“Sunday was a good day for the club. Everyone’s happy.

“We’re in the Premiership again next season.

“We saw in last year’s play-offs, it can be a different story.

“At times, we looked like we’d avoid the play-off, but that’s football. We found ourselves in this position.

“But we turned up and we performed in the final over the two legs. We deserve to be in the Premiership next season.”

Don Cowie will be Ross County’s permanent manager, leading the side into the Premiership once more from August. Image: SNS

Randall: ‘The job is made for Don’

Don Cowie is now set to become permanent boss, having replaced Derek Adams in February, and keeping the side up.

Randall said the squad are delighted with that decision, which chairman Roy MacGregor confirmed had already been agreed regardless of Sunday’s outcome.

He added: “Don just had to get the manager’s job.

“He has come in and done everything and more. The job is made for Don.

“He has kept us in the league with some really good performances.

“We have got some good wins against some good sides.

“I am delighted for him.

“He knows the lads and has worked with a lot of us.

“He is easy to work with and he understands the boys.

“He’s decisive and means what he wants to say. He’s very well respected by all the lads.

“Next season could be an exciting season.”

Ross County’s Simon Murray’s two goals against Raith Roves on Sunday saw him reach 23 goals in all competitions this season. Image: SNS

Murray ‘always gives you a chance’

Forward Simon Murray scored two of Sunday’s goals, with Jordan White and Brandon Khela also netting.

It meant Murray ended his emphatic season on 23 goals in all competitions and Randall said: “Simon always gives you a chance. He has been fantastic for us again.

“He’s got a great work-rate and he’s a great character. I am delighted for him.”

