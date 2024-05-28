‘Extra capacity and faster connections needed’: Train passengers have their say on Inverness, Elgin and Aberdeen services

Train passengers in Elgin and Inverness have demanded improvements to services to Aberdeen and the Central Belt to help promote public transport.

The Press and Journal examined what had happened to a pledge made 15 years ago to introduce hourly connections between the Highland capital and the Granite City.

The improved links were part of a Transport Scotland blueprint published in 2009.

Business leaders believe more services between Moray and Aberdeen and the Central Belt could help local firms compete with the rest of the country.

Now Press and Journal readers have had their say on social media on what improvements they think could help the area.

‘More capacity needed on Elgin and Inverness trains’

One of the biggest concerns from readers is the capacity on trains between Aberdeen, Elgin and Inverness.

While some services use the larger HSTs (High Speed Trains) with four carriages, other connections use as few as two carriages.

ScotRail says its new timetable due to start this week will have extra capacity on some services between Inverness and Edinburgh.

However, users on social media say extra capacity is also needed on trains between Inverness, Elgin and Aberdeen.

Wendy Allan wrote about Elgin services: “They could do with more carriages. Was down there dropping partner off.

“Two carriages for Inverness, three for Aberdeen and there were loads waiting for that train. Could do with a bigger station too.”

Scott Grant posted: “The number of carriages is ridiculous. How is a main line supposed to run with only two carriages?”

Jules Main wrote: “Was in Stirling last week at the station. Loads of carriages for Dunblane and Glasgow Queen Street.

“Inverness one comes in with two carriages. Heaps of folk waiting.”

Do Elgin and Inverness actually need hourly connections to Aberdeen?

The suggestion of whether Elgin and Inverness actually need hourly train services to Aberdeen divided social media users.

While some believed the extra connections would be used, others thought the current timetables were enough to meet demand.

ScotRail told the Press and Journal it hadn’t received any “direct feedback” about a lack of services between Moray and Aberdeen.

Heather Crawford wrote: “Definitely need more journeys and train carriages on the Inverness to Aberdeen line.

“Especially linking up to Edinburgh and Glasgow routes. The north has been forgotten about. Most of the service improvements are to the Central Belt.

“When I travel by train the longest part of the journey is getting to Elgin from Inverness or Aberdeen.”

Andrew Thompson posted: “Reinstating Elgin south to Aviemore via Speyside could be great for commuters, the whisky and timber industries and tourism.”

However, Stuart Roxburgh believed hourly services from Elgin and Inverness to Aberdeen were not required.

He wrote: “Every couple of hours is just fine. Leaving Inverness after a night out at 9pm is probably late enough for most.”

