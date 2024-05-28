‘Extra capacity and faster connections needed’: Train passengers have their say on Inverness, Elgin and Aberdeen services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Extra capacity and faster connections needed’: Train passengers have their say on Inverness, Elgin and Aberdeen services

Hourly connections between Aberdeen and Inverness were proposed 15 years ago but haven't been introduced.

By David Mackay
ScotRail RMT rail strike
Train passengers want extra capacity on the Inverness to Aberdeen line. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Train passengers in Elgin and Inverness have demanded improvements to services to Aberdeen and the Central Belt to help promote public transport.

The Press and Journal examined what had happened to a pledge made 15 years ago to introduce hourly connections between the Highland capital and the Granite City.

The improved links were part of a Transport Scotland blueprint published in 2009.

Business leaders believe more services between Moray and Aberdeen and the Central Belt could help local firms compete with the rest of the country.

Now Press and Journal readers have had their say on social media on what improvements they think could help the area.

‘More capacity needed on Elgin and Inverness trains’

One of the biggest concerns from readers is the capacity on trains between Aberdeen, Elgin and Inverness.

While some services use the larger HSTs (High Speed Trains) with four carriages, other connections use as few as two carriages.

ScotRail says its new timetable due to start this week will have extra capacity on some services between Inverness and Edinburgh.

However, users on social media say extra capacity is also needed on trains between Inverness, Elgin and Aberdeen.

Train at Elgin railway station.
Elgin has mostly hourly services to Inverness, but not Aberdeen. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Wendy Allan wrote about Elgin services: “They could do with more carriages. Was down there dropping partner off.

“Two carriages for Inverness, three for Aberdeen and there were loads waiting for that train. Could do with a bigger station too.”

Scott Grant posted: “The number of carriages is ridiculous. How is a main line supposed to run with only two carriages?”

Jules Main wrote: “Was in Stirling last week at the station. Loads of carriages for Dunblane and Glasgow Queen Street.

“Inverness one comes in with two carriages. Heaps of folk waiting.”

Do Elgin and Inverness actually need hourly connections to Aberdeen?

The suggestion of whether Elgin and Inverness actually need hourly train services to Aberdeen divided social media users.

While some believed the extra connections would be used, others thought the current timetables were enough to meet demand.

ScotRail told the Press and Journal it hadn’t received any “direct feedback” about a lack of services between Moray and Aberdeen.

A ScotRail train
Longer trains operate on some Inverness to Aberdeen services. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Heather Crawford wrote: “Definitely need more journeys and train carriages on the Inverness to Aberdeen line.

“Especially linking up to Edinburgh and Glasgow routes. The north has been forgotten about. Most of the service improvements are to the Central Belt.

“When I travel by train the longest part of the journey is getting to Elgin from Inverness or Aberdeen.”

Andrew Thompson posted: “Reinstating Elgin south to Aviemore via Speyside could be great for commuters, the whisky and timber industries and tourism.”

However, Stuart Roxburgh believed hourly services from Elgin and Inverness to Aberdeen were not required.

He wrote: “Every couple of hours is just fine. Leaving Inverness after a night out at 9pm is probably late enough for most.”

