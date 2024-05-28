Peterhead sign former Cove Rangers winger Cieran Dunne

Peterhead have signed former Cove Rangers winger Cieran Dunne on a one-year deal.

Dunne has been without a club since leaving Cove after their relegation from the Championship last year and becomes the Blue Toon’s third summer signing.

After making his breakthrough as a teenager with Falkirk, Dunne caught the eye of English side Sunderland and joined the Black Cats in 2019.

However, he primarily appeared for the club’s under-23s and only made two senior appearances before being released in 2022.

Dunne was signed by Cove for their debut season in the second tier and played 28 times in all competitions under Jim McIntyre and his ex-Falkirk boss Paul Hartley.

The 24-year-old joins Ben Armour and Seb Ross as new arrivals at Balmoor so far this off-season.

“We are delighted to get this one done and Cieran signed up for the season, it could be a real coup for us,” said co-manager Jordon Brown.

“When we heard of his availability we were in touch immediately and he comes highly recommended.

“He’s got a good pedigree and we are really looking forward to working with him and seeing the impact he can have on the team with his pace and quality.

“Being left-sided gives us more balance again and he will slot in with our group on and off the pitch as he knows a couple of the boys from previous clubs.

“He also comes with a determination and excitement to get back playing to show the high levels he can reach after a tough period of hard work and rehab recovering from a serious shoulder injury.”

Peterhead lost two of their wide options this summer, with Conor O’Keefe relocating to Australia and Hamish Ritchie joining Spartans, with his work commitments seeing him move to Edinburgh.

Dunne was a team-mate of current Blue Toon players Stuart McKenzie and Scott Ross during his time at the Balmoral Stadium.

He has also previously had trials with English sides Barrow and Doncaster Rovers.