Two pensioners seriously injured and woman arrested following A96 crash near Nairn

A elderly woman is in hospital with “life-threatening” injuries following a two-car crash on the A96 Inverness to Elgin road.

The crash occurred at around 3pm on Tuesday on the A96 at the junction with Wester Hardmuir Fruit Farm near Nairn.

It involved a white Dacia Sandero and a green Renault Master van.

Emergency services including police, fire, ambulance and air ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

The 80-year-old female passenger of the Dacia was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where her condition is described as “life-threatening”.

Woman arrested in connection with A96 crash

The 79-year-old male driver was taken to Raigmore Hospital where he is in a stable condition.

The driver of the van, a 57-year-old woman, was not injured.

Police have confirmed she has been arrested in connection with a road traffic offence.

The road was closed and re-opened around 7.45pm.

Sergeant Doug Scott of Highland and islands Road Policing said: “Our enquiries to establish what has happened are ongoing and we are appealing for information.

“If you can help then please get in touch. If you have dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation then please also make contact with officers.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 – quoting incident number 2051 of Tuesday, May 28.