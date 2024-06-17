Two farms on Sanday on the market for offers over £2.2m and £2m

Two farms on one of Orkney’s most productive outer farming islands have been launched to the market through selling agent Galbraith.

The adjacent properties, How Farm and Backaskaill Farm, on the isle of Sanday, are for sale for offers over £2.2 million and £2 million, respectively.

Both offer outstanding potential to continue the established livestock and cereal business, as well as the successful five-star holiday letting accommodation.

Neighbouring units at £2.2m and £2m

How Farm is 574.66 acres/232.56 hectares and comes with a modern four-bedroom farmhouse, a traditional four-bedroom farmhouse, and a hugely impressive range of traditional and modern farm buildings.

In addition, there are some 154.34 acres of cliffs, fore shore, roads, yards and buildings, plus 94.79 acres, which is the Bea Loch, stocked with wild trout.

How Farm is 547.66 acres

How has a carrying capacity of 200 cows and calves, 200 stirks, and 300 breeding ewes.

Backaskaill Farm is 665.34 acres/269.26 hectares, with a carrying capacity of 100 cows and calves, 100 stirks and 150 breeding ewes.

It has a three-bedroom farmhouse, renovated farm cottage and a range of traditional and modern farm buildings.

There is an ample land area on both farms for the growing of forage and cereal crops to sustain the current stocking rate.

Both farms currently benefit from a range of support payments including the Organic Aid Scheme, Basic Payment Scheme, Less Favoured Area Support Scheme, Scottish Beef Calf Scheme and the Agri-Environment Climate Scheme.

The payments apportioned to How are forecast to generate an income of £105,000 for the 2024 scheme year.

Payments to Backaskaill are forecast to generate an income of £110,000 for the 2024 scheme year.

Backaskaill Farm is 665.34 acres

According to the James Hutton Institute, the majority of the land at How and at Backaskaill is classified as Grade 4(2) and Grade 5(2).

The land at How has been farmed in a grass rotation, with cereal and swede breaks in recent years and is fenced and watered.

The land has benefited from regular applications of dung, slurry and shell sand which has a 32.5% lime content.

Sanday is the largest of Orkney’s outer islands and is well known for its rich, agricultural land and outstanding livestock.