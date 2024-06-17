Two farms on Sanday on the market for offers over £2.2m and £2m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two farms on Sanday on the market for offers over £2.2m and £2m

The neighbouring properties have been home to established livestock and arable enterprises.

How Farm is 574.66 acres/232.56 hectares and is on the market for offers over £2.2m.
By Katrina Macarthur

Two farms on one of Orkney’s most productive outer farming islands have been launched to the market through selling agent Galbraith.

The adjacent properties, How Farm and Backaskaill Farm, on the isle of Sanday, are for sale for offers over £2.2 million and £2 million, respectively.

Both offer outstanding potential to continue the established livestock and cereal business, as well as the successful five-star holiday letting accommodation.

Neighbouring units at £2.2m and £2m

How Farm is 574.66 acres/232.56 hectares and comes with a modern four-bedroom farmhouse, a traditional four-bedroom farmhouse, and a hugely impressive range of traditional and modern farm buildings.

In addition, there are some 154.34 acres of cliffs, fore shore, roads, yards and buildings, plus 94.79 acres, which is the Bea Loch, stocked with wild trout.

How Farm is 547.66 acres

How has a carrying capacity of 200 cows and calves, 200 stirks, and 300 breeding ewes.

Backaskaill Farm is 665.34 acres/269.26 hectares, with a carrying capacity of 100 cows and calves, 100 stirks and 150 breeding ewes.

It has a three-bedroom farmhouse, renovated farm cottage and a range of traditional and modern farm buildings.

Backaskaill Farm is on the market for offers over £2m.

There is an ample land area on both farms for the growing of forage and cereal crops to sustain the current stocking rate.

Both farms currently benefit from a range of support payments including the Organic Aid Scheme, Basic Payment Scheme, Less Favoured Area Support Scheme, Scottish Beef Calf Scheme and the Agri-Environment Climate Scheme.

The payments apportioned to How are forecast to generate an income of £105,000 for the 2024 scheme year.

Payments to Backaskaill are forecast to generate an income of £110,000 for the 2024 scheme year.

Backaskaill Farm is 665.34 acres

According to the James Hutton Institute, the majority of the land at How and at Backaskaill is classified as Grade 4(2) and Grade 5(2).

The land at How has been farmed in a grass rotation, with cereal and swede breaks in recent years and is fenced and watered.

The land has benefited from regular applications of dung, slurry and shell sand which has a 32.5% lime content.

Sanday is the largest of Orkney’s outer islands and is well known for its rich, agricultural land and outstanding livestock.