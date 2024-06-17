Highland homes hit the market after Scottish Government overturns council’s decision to reject development

Dozens of new homes have gone on sale in a north village after the Scottish Government overturned Highland Council’s decision to reject them.

Springfield Homes’ proposal to build 47 new properties in Drumnadrochit was rejected by the council’s south planning committee back in February.

But the developer appealed the decision and Scottish Government reporter Sinead Lynch ruled it “would not have a detrimental effect on the character” of the village.

Local residents and first-time buyers Katie MacDiarmid and Michael Finnis said they were “ecstatic” with the decision.

Katie, 27, works as a nurse at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

She said: “I’ve lived in Drumnadrochit my whole life and always dreamed of staying here.

“My older brother and many of my friends have had to move away from Drumnadrochit in search of more affordable and energy efficient properties.

“We’re so pleased that there is going to be an opportunity for us to buy in Drumnadrochit.”

Why were people in Drumnadrochit concerned about this development?

The application was referred to the planning committee because of an objection from the local community council.

Glen Urquhart Community Council had several concerns.

The group said it was concerned that it wasn’t the right type of housing mix. It believes smaller, more affordable properties are what’s needed in the area.

It also raised concerns about a loss of green space and a potential threat to the area’s biodiversity.

Highland Council’s south planning committee backed those concerns, deciding to reject the application by seven votes to two in February.

But Ms Lynch, who was appointed by Scottish ministers to decide the appeal, said: “There are no material considerations which would justify refusing to grant planning permission.

“I have considered all the other matters raised. But there are none which would lead me to alter my conclusions.”

How has Springfield responded to the appeal decision?

Springfield’s north managing director Dave Main said his team was looking forward to getting back onto the site.

He said: “Scotland is in the midst of a housing crisis. With the upcoming investment from the green freeport, housing needs in the region are set to increase substantially.

“We are pleased the importance of the delivery of good, quality homes across the Highlands has been recognised.”