Highland homes hit the market after Scottish Government overturns council’s decision to reject development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Highland homes hit the market after Scottish Government overturns council’s decision to reject development

Springfield Homes said it had 500 people on a mailing list waiting for information about the new properties.

By Stuart Findlay
Young couple standing in front of Springfield Property sign near the new Drumnadrochit homes on the market
Katie MacDiarmid and her partner, Michael in Drumnadrochit. Image: Springfield.

Dozens of new homes have gone on sale in a north village after the Scottish Government overturned Highland Council’s decision to reject them.

Springfield Homes’ proposal to build 47 new properties in Drumnadrochit was rejected by the council’s south planning committee back in February.

But the developer appealed the decision and Scottish Government reporter Sinead Lynch ruled it “would not have a detrimental effect on the character” of the village.

Local residents and first-time buyers Katie MacDiarmid and Michael Finnis said they were “ecstatic” with the decision.

Katie, 27, works as a nurse at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

She said: “I’ve lived in Drumnadrochit my whole life and always dreamed of staying here.

“My older brother and many of my friends have had to move away from Drumnadrochit in search of more affordable and energy efficient properties.

“We’re so pleased that there is going to be an opportunity for us to buy in Drumnadrochit.”

Why were people in Drumnadrochit concerned about this development?

The application was referred to the planning committee because of an objection from the local community council.

Glen Urquhart Community Council had several concerns.

The group said it was concerned that it wasn’t the right type of housing mix. It believes smaller, more affordable properties are what’s needed in the area.

It also raised concerns about a loss of green space and a potential threat to the area’s biodiversity.

Highland Council’s south planning committee backed those concerns, deciding to reject the application by seven votes to two in February.

But Ms Lynch, who was appointed by Scottish ministers to decide the appeal, said: “There are no material considerations which would justify refusing to grant planning permission.

“I have considered all the other matters raised. But there are none which would lead me to alter my conclusions.”

How has Springfield responded to the appeal decision?

Springfield’s north managing director Dave Main said his team was looking forward to getting back onto the site.

Dave Main, north managing director of Springfield Properties.
Dave Main, north managing director of Springfield Properties.

He said: “Scotland is in the midst of a housing crisis. With the upcoming investment from the green freeport, housing needs in the region are set to increase substantially.

“We are pleased the importance of the delivery of good, quality homes across the Highlands has been recognised.”

More from News

The personal information of staff and patients was stolen in the data breach at NHS Dumfries and Galloway in February (Alamy/PA)
NHS board warns patients over stolen personal details extortion risk
The Kemnay Masonic lodge will become a new house,
Inside abandoned Kemnay Masonic lodge as £300k home transformation is approved
Partially built pedestrian crossing on A96 in Elgin.
Over-running and over budget Elgin roadworks on A96 to finally enter last phase
Rosemount Place was locked down last week by police. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
NHS Grampian to hold review after death of inpatient on busy Aberdeen street
Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg announced the estimated figure on Monday (Virginia Mayo/AP)
Record number of Nato allies ‘expected to hit defence spending target’
Keaton Slater, 12, was killed in a hit-and-run in Coventry on Friday (West Midlands Police/PA)
Public urged to ‘do the right thing’ after boy’s death in hit-and-run
Andriy Shevchenko, Ukrainian football legend and Ukrainian Football Association president, presents an installation ahead of the Group E match between Romania and Ukraine at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany (Ariel Schalit/AP)
Ukraine displays destroyed stadium stand in reminder of war ahead of Euros game
Aberdeen, Cardiff and Sheffield.
'Punching above its weight': How do global experts rank Aberdeen against other cities?
Dr Aileen Alexander left the NHS five years ago. Image: KAD Photography.
Aberdeen doctor on why she left 'pill-pushing' NHS to become health, wellbeing and weight…
Derek Stewart died in a house fire in Middlefield.
'His death could have been prevented': Fatal Middlefield flat fire was 'second blaze in…

Conversation