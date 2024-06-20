Review: Scott School of Dancing’s Dynamic wows the audience at Aberdeen’s HMT

From Disney magic to Saturday Night Fever, Scott School of Dancing’s Dynamic is a toe-tapping display from talented young performers.

The show, featuring almost 180 dancers, started its run in style.

Pupils from the Bridge of Don-based dance school took the audience through a variety of dance styles set to a soundtrack of songs from musicals and films we all know and love.

The school, which two years ago marked its 40th anniversary with its show Iconic, returned to the His Majesty’s Theatre stage for Dynamic.

Performing a mix of ballet, jazz, tap and more there was no doubt about the hard work that would have gone into learning the routines in preparation for the show.

You are never too young (or old for that matter) to dance. And the youngest dancers in the show certainly brought the aww factor as the tots bopped to the music and clapped along to music such as Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.

Throughout their time on the stage the younger children were ably assisted by some of the older students.

The show, which spanned just over three hours, was filled with energy, great music, stunning costumes and amazing performances.

Dancing to hits such as Aqua’s Barbie Girl during the Barbie segment was done with plenty of personality shining through.

When is Scott School of Dancing’s Dynamic on until?

The show featured song as well as dance, with the talented youngsters taking on vocals during routines inspired by musicals.

One little King had the audience singing along during a Hamilton-inspired segment. While the young ladies performing in the Six did an impressive turn channelling the hit West End show.

It was clear all the dancers had a ball – as did the audience. The show more than lived up to its name and did not disappoint.

There’s still plenty of time to catch Dynamic as the show will run until Saturday at 7pm each evening. For further information and tickets go to aberdeenperformingarts.com