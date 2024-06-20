Scotland fan view: Precious point leaves it all to play for against Hungary

Run your eye down the Euro 2024 fixture list and you will note that the 8pm slot has generally been reserved for the continent’s glamour names.

Germany, Italy, England, France and Portugal entertained the prime time audiences on the tournament’s first five nights; tonight it is Spain v Italy, tomorrow France v the Netherlands.

The Europe-wide television audience might, then, have been doing a little more channel surfing last night than usual, but the honour of the evening kick-off will have been very gratefully received by the Scots. The practical benefit of both sides knowing the result of Group A’s other game before they played may ultimately play a major role in casting Scotland’s fate.

With Germany on six points and Hungary none, both Scotland and Switzerland knew that, in effect, one point here would be as good as three. The Swiss still take on Germany in a straight fight for the group win; Scotland still go head to head with Hungary for third and likely qualification.

That is not to say that the antagonists did not play to win, or that they produced a sterile spectacle. Far from it. But teams who know that the magnitude of a goal scored is much less substantial than that of one conceded will, naturally, risk less in the pursuit of it, and be more easily kept at arm’s length. Ask Croatia.

And so the two shook hands on a draw, and the four points which Steve Clarke targeted before the event remain on the table. One game, one win, and history will be made.

Though thus far unrewarded, Hungary’s play has not been entirely unimpressive, and they will be scrapping for their progression just as hard. It will, obviously, not be easy. When was it ever? But it is, still, possible. Tantalisingly.