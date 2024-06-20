John Robertson auctions Scotland jersey to help Caley Thistle legend Aaron Doran after knee operation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Robertson auctions Scotland jersey to help Caley Thistle legend Aaron Doran after knee operation

The former Inverness manager puts his prized 'never-worn' Scotland jersey up as a prize to help the ex-ICT star recover from surgery.

By Paul Chalk
Former Inverness manager John Robertson. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Former Caley Thistle boss John Robertson is auctioning a rare Scotland shirt to help ICT legend Aaron Doran recover from his knee operation.

The out-of-contract Inverness winger has just come through surgery – thanks largely to £10,000 raised by a crowd funding campaign launched by ex-team-mate Shane Sutherland.

Doran’s cause hit the headlines when he told the Press and Journal the club had twice cancelled his operation to repair a ruptured ACL (anterior crucial ligament) suffered in match against Raith Rovers in April. He faced the prospect of paying for the surgery himself until Sutherland stepped in.

The fans’ favourite – who is determined to make a full recovery – was bowled over by fellow pros and fans chipping in to help him.

Now his former manager Robertson – a legendary striker for Hearts and Scotland – has put a unique Scotland jersey up for auction on a Crowdfunder page entitled Aaron Doran Rehab Fund to help support the player financially post-operation.

Never-worn Scotland shirt is prize

In the video, Robertson, who led ICT into the top-flight 20 years ago, said: “We’re trying to raise as much funds as we can for Aaron Doran’s rehab.

“It’s (been) a tragic accident what happened to Aaron during a game and it’s fantastic that everyone has raised money for his operation.

“Now, we want to help just that little bit more for him and his family in terms of rehabilitation costs in general.

“The strip I have is from when Scotland qualified for the European Championships in Sweden in 1992.

Former Inverness manager John Robertson. Image: SNS

“I was part of the squad that qualified, but unfortunately – similar to Lyndon Dykes (in the current Euros) – I got an injury in the very last training session and was therefore unable to go.

“They had already made up the squad strips with names and numbers. I had been issued with a number 14 strip with my name on it.

“I didn’t actually go (to the Euros), but it’s a tournament-issued strip, which has never been worn. It’s also the only official strip which has my name on the back of it.

“I am showing my age here because squad numbers and names didn’t come into the (Scottish) Premiership until 1998-1999 season. I left Hearts in 1998 to join Livingston, therefore there is no strip with my name officially on the back of it apart from this one.

“Thanks again everybody for helping out and I am sure you’ll all agree it’s a worthy cause.”

Robertson ‘keen’ to help Doran

Further details on the page added: “Whilst John was keen to keep this shirt as part of his collection, he’s even keener to help out his friend Aaron and so has kindly donated this to raise funds towards Aaron’s rehabilitation.

“Robbo and Aaron are good friends and John is really keen to help with his rehabilitation, hence donating this unique jersey as a prize.

“Another Crowdfunder has funded Aaron’s operation but his rehab will be long and, naturally, he can’t support himself and his family during this time, so this is where the proceeds of this prize draw will go.”

One ticket costs £10, while £20 will secure three entries into the draw. Entries can also be made via email to – aarondoranrehab@scottwilsoncommunications.co.uk

Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder Aaron Doran.
Former Inverness winger Aaron Doran. Image: Jasperimage.

