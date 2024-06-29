Nairn County plot new signings after friendly defeat to St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nairn County plot new signings after friendly defeat to St Johnstone

The Wee County's 6-1 defeat against their Premiership opponents came after a late goal surge from Craig Levein's sharp-shooters.

By Paul Chalk
Nairn County boss Ross Tokely
Nairn County manager Ross Tokely. Image: Courtesy of Kenny Macleod Photography

Nairn County boss Ross Tokely will add more new faces to his side after they kicked off their pre-season against Premiership St Johnstone on Friday.

The Station Park friendly ended in a 6-1 defeat for Highland League hosts Nairn, but four of the visitors’ goals flooded in within the final 20 minutes.

Jackson Mychreest and Liam Parker goals had Craig Levein’s team 2-0 ahead at the break.

The Perth side made nine interval changes and Nairn stayed in the match and a deflected Andrew Greig goal made it 2-1 on 67 minutes.

St Johnstone upped the ante as goals from Taylor Steven, Sam McClelland, David Keltjens and Stevie May racked up the scoreline to six ahead of their game at Huntly on Saturday.

Saints’ quality told with late flurry

Nairn host Inverness this Tuesday in their next friendly and Tokely explained signing one or two more players soon will further help their cause.

He said: “We played some nice stuff and the boys worked hard on many of the things we’ve been focused on over the last few weeks.

“It was a good test for us against a good side, who are four divisions ahead of us.

“When we got it back to 2-1, we conceded a throw-in and St Johnstone then had the quality to go and hurt us.

Andrew Greig returned to the fold for Nairn and scored against St Johnstone on Friday.

“We held them for a bit in the second half, worked hard and we managed to get a few younger lads on.

“At the minute. we’re down to the bare bones. Fraser (Dingwall) also took a sore one on the ankle, so I’m looking at options to try and strengthen the squad.

“Hopefully we can do something next week with a couple of players.

“On the whole, I was pleased as there were a lot of positives, but also we have a lot of stuff to work on in terms of how we want to shape up for the season ahead.

“We probably won’t face a side as good as St Johnstone again this year. Their movement was pretty good. It was a good test and that’s what I was looking for.

“I was just disappointed to lose goals near the end when we tired a bit.”

Tokely eyes progress at Station Park

So far, Tokely – adjusting to the switch from player to manager – has signed strikers Matthew Wright and Ben Barron from Ross County and Elgin City, and brought back midfielders Alan Pollock and striker Gary Kerr from Rothes.

Under Steven Mackay, who is now bossing Brora Rangers once more, Nairn won the North of Scotland Cup and finished eighth in the Highland League.

Tokely, who was a key player last term, wants the club to kick on further, which will be boosted by more arrivals in July.

He added: “I don’t have any targets (in terms of league placings). We’re just looking to improve from the management previously here, who did such a good job.

New Nairn County signing Matthew Wright, right, with manager Ross Tokely. Image: Courtesy of Kenny Macleod Photography

“We want to do better in the league, and we want to be good in the cup including having a good Scottish Cup run.

“I’m not finished yet, and I’m looking to take more bodies in. We will see how things go squad-wise from there.

“We still have several weeks to go before the new season. Our first game is on August 3, so we have some good tests in friendlies before then.”

Caley Jags and Lochee next for Nairn

After playing Caley Thistle, Nairn will travel to Midlands League side Lochee United next Saturday before visiting Lowland League club Cumbernauld Colts on July 13.

Colts are managed by Tokely’s former ICT team-mate David Proctor, assisted by ex-ICT defender Darren Dods.