Weekend court roll – a thieving nurse and a crooked council worker

Our reporters have been sitting in courtrooms across the north and north-east this week and covered a wide variety of cases.

Serial domestic abuser ordered to stay away from FOUR exes

A controlling and violent serial domestic abuser has been given a court order to stay away from four ex-partners.

Lee Derrett was found guilty after a trial of seven charges spanning four different women.

The 25-year-old had denied the charges against him but was found unanimously guilty by a jury.

In relation to the first woman, Derrett was found guilty of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on various occasions between April 1 2016 and September 30 2017.

Teen, 17, attacked Aberdeen bouncer who wouldn’t accept fake ID

A 17-year-old violently attacked an Aberdeen nightclub bouncer who refused to accept his fake ID.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons because of his young age, lashed out in a drunken rage when he wasn’t allowed into Babylon on Alford Place.

Door staff had refused to accept the Latvian ID the boy presented, but ended up on the receiving end of a flurry of punches from the furious teenager.

Fiscal depute Ann Mann told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened at the entrance to the nightspot around 11.20pm on May 5.

‘County lines’ dealers face justice after they ran Birmingham to Aberdeen operation

Two county lines drug dealers have faced justice after they ran an operation between Birmingham and Aberdeen.

Fleury Tsaty, 29, and Wassem Sharif, 19, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where they admitted supplying both crack cocaine and heroin to drug users across the Granite City.

It is understood that Tsaty – who worked on the ground in Aberdeen – organised the distribution of the drugs, while Sharif worked as the line operator, taking calls from his home in Birmingham.

When the crime gang had drugs available, a text message went out to more than 100 drug users across Aberdeen with list of Class A drugs for sale.

Allegedly bed-bound Elgin man skips community service yet again

An Elgin man is facing jail after failing to comply with a community service order handed out just one month ago.

Aiden Stuart was warned in May that if he failed to adhere to bail conditions he would be sent to prison.

The 23-year-old previously admitted numerous breaches of his bail conditions and appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court for a bail review.

Stuart’s defence agent Stephen Carty explained his client had been “rather unwell” and had not felt able to keep appointments with social workers.

Moray farmer given three months reprieve after admitting cattle neglect

A Moray farmer has been given a reprieve after admitting mistreatment of cattle two years ago.

Douglas Duncan, 62, pled guilty to four charges of animal neglect on his farm at Knockando, near Aberlour.

The charges relate to May and June 2022 and a further charge of threatening a vet and an SSPCA officer was also admitted by Duncan.

The charges state Duncan failed to provide adequate care and treatment for three Shorthorn heifers – who had been found with wounds, abrasions, alopecia, muscle atrophy, emaciation, and signs of prolonged recumbency – and all three are “now deceased”.

Drunken teen dragged victim out car window in horror attack

A drunken teenager left a man with a metal plate and screws in his jaw after a horror assault in a Huntly car park.

Callum McGregor, who was just 18 at the time, got into an “altercation” with his victim and dragged him halfway out of the car window.

The now 21-year-old put his victim in a choke hold and repeatedly punched him in the face, leaving him with a badly broken jaw which required surgery.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Thompson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 10.40pm on June 18 2021.

Aberdeen paedophile had more than 30 hours of sick videos

An Aberdeen paedophile has been handed unpaid work after being caught with more than 30 hours of vile sexual videos of children.

Martin McHugh was caught when he accessed the internet with a device that contained child sexual abuse material.

Police were able to track the 35-year-old’s IP address and raided his home on Stafford Street.

It was only when McHugh’s devices were examined that the true horrifying extent of his disturbing collection was uncovered.

Drink-driving Aberdeen car thief hit with lengthy road ban

A drink-driving Aberdeen car thief has been banned from the road for more than two years after a string of offences.

Finley Leisk stole not one but two cars in the space of just hours, abandoning both when spotted by the police.

The 21-year-old was caught nearby the second vehicle – which he had been driving dangerously while also over the alcohol limit.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Thompson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the first incident happened in the early hours of June 21 last year at an address on Great Western Road.

Former Boys Brigade leader who preyed on young victims in Highlands is jailed

A former Boys Brigade leader who abused seven boys in his care has been jailed for 12 years.

Craig Menzies targeted his victims at various locations across Scotland, including Fort William and Glencoe, between 1986 and 2004.

The 55-year-old met four of his victims while he was unit leader for the 118th Boys Brigade company based in Glasgow.

Some of his victims were given alcohol and were asleep when Menzies began to prey on them.

Aberdeen dog owner jailed after puppies put down after being found in ‘horrendous’ condition

An Aberdeen dog owner has been jailed after four badly neglected puppies had to be put out of their misery due to being kept in a “faeces-ridden” flat.

Shaun McCourt, 42, kept six Mastiff-cross puppies in cramped and squalid conditions in a “shocking” case of animal cruelty that saw them suffer bone deformities and skin infections.

One of the dogs had to be put down immediately to halt its suffering, while three others were euthanised soon after due to the sheer number of injuries and abnormalities.

A vet who examined the little dogs stated that she had “never seen puppies in such a bad bodily condition”.

Aberdeen drug dealer locked up for six years after crack cocaine seizure

A man who is a “living advert” for not taking drugs has been jailed for six years after police found more than £4,000 of crack cocaine in his pocket and between his buttocks.

Christopher McDonald, 41, had four previous convictions for drug dealing when he was arrested whilst possessing the narcotics on March 25 2024.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard on Tuesday how McDonald was detained after police turned up at his flat in Roslin Street, Aberdeen.

Prosecutor Alan MacKay told judge Michael O’Grady KC that McDonald told officers to “f**k off” when they turned up at the property.

Highland woman’s relief as jury acquits her of killing sister

A woman has spoken of her relief after a jury at the High Court in Inverness acquitted her of killing her sister.

Jane Forey told the Press and Journal that the unanimous verdict of not proven would allow her to “start to grieve” for her late sibling Susan Hendrickson.

Speaking moments after the verdict was returned, Ms Forey said: “I never did anything wrong in the first place.”

The 61-year-old had denied a charge of culpable homicide, stating that she acted in self-defence when she pushed her sister Susan during an altercation at their Gleanspean Park home in Roybridge on January 11 2022.

Serial thief’s crime spree on release from prison sentence

A serial thief who stole a charity collection tin amid a desperate crime spree following his release from prison has dodged a return to custody.

Dylan Davidson was released from a previous prison sentence just a week prior to embarking on the string of crimes, which included stealing from cars, nicking bicycles and assaulting a police officer.

The 27-year-old also frequently breached a curfew bail order as he roamed the streets trying people’s door handles.

But despite being given more than a dozen community payback orders since 2015, social workers recommended the thief be given another one instead of prison.

Three in court over £88,000 Aberdeen drugs seizure

Three men have appeared in court after more than £88,000 of class A and B drugs were found in a car and flat in Aberdeen.

Neriya Adiukwu, David Ibazebo and Sebastian Wonsik appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court following the seizure on Monday.

Police said a car was pulled over after its occupants were seen “acting suspiciously” by officers on Holburn Street at around 10.30am.

When the car was eventually stopped on nearby South Anderson Drive a quantity of drugs was discovered and the car’s three occupants were arrested.

Aberdeen drink-driver caught after police hear sound of damaged car

An Aberdeen drink-driver was caught nearly three times the limit after police spotted him driving on a flat tyre following a collision.

Wayne McAllan was pulled over on Cairnbeg Road in Cove by officers who had been alerted to the sound of his clearly damaged car.

On further inspection, officers discovered further damage to the 37-year-old’s vehicle and formed the view it had been involved in a crash.

When McAllan failed a roadside breath test he was swiftly arrested.

Woman accused of seriously injuring man by pushing him from Peterhead window

A new trial date has been fixed for a woman accused of pushing a man out of a Peterhead window.

Claire Simpson, 41, was due to go on trial this week for the incident, which is said to have taken place in December 2022.

However, due to some legal issues, a new trial date has been set for next month at Peterhead Sheriff Court.

Simpson is alleged to have assaulted a man at an address on Peterhead’s Longate on December 20, 2022.

Former Aberdeen player denies attempted murder charge

A former Aberdeen football player is accused of the attempted murder of a man in a pub.

Peter Hetherston, 59, allegedly assaulted Charles Houston at The Joker in Bellshill, North Lanarkshire, on July 2 2022.

The ex-Aberdeen midfielder – who signed for the Dons in 1994 and made 33 appearances – is joined on the charge by Martin Hetherston, 56, and 31-year-old Lauren McGowan.

Court papers state the trio punched Mr Houston on the head which caused him to lose consciousness.

Man knocked out pub customer, causing him to slip in and out of consciousness

A man has appeared in court and admitted disfiguring a fellow pub-goer in a brutal attack.

Sam Davies, 31, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he pled guilty to assaulting another man to his injury and permanent disfigurement at the Staging Post pub in Aberdeen.

It was stated that the man was knocked out and fell to the ground after he was punched again and again by Davies.

The man’s injuries were so severe that he slipped out of consciousness four times before reaching Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Callous Aberdeen nurse stole elderly hospital patient’s £8,000 Rolex

A thieving nurse stole an £8,000 Rolex watch from an unsuspecting elderly patient as he lay in a hospital bed at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Sarah Grassick – also known as Sade-Sarah Grassick – preyed on Douglas Fowler, then 79, after the vulnerable pensioner suffered a nasty fall at his home in Ballater last November.

Mr Fowler, who sentimentally never took off his treasured watch of almost 60 years, unexpectedly found himself in the emergency department and was later admitted.

After Grassick’s “despicable breach of trust” during Mr Fowler’s care, the 26-year-old remained tight-lipped while her colleagues frantically searched for the missing jewellery.

Warrant granted for man accused of carrying corrosive substance

A warrant has been granted for a man accused of carrying the corrosive substance on the streets of Aberdeen.

Callum Wilson had denied the charged against him previously, but failed to turn up at a pre-trial hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

With no explanation for his absence, Sheriff Eric Brown granted a warrant for the 42-year-old’s arrest.

He faces a charge of possession of a corrosive substance – ammonia – in a public place, Kincorth Land, Arbroath Way and Auldearn Road, all in Aberdeen, without reasonable excuse or lawful authority.

Woman banned from owning dogs after Staffie bit policeman in lift

An Aberdeen woman has been banned from keeping dogs after her Staffordshire bull terrier bit a police officer.

Gillian Downie, 48, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where she admitted being the owner of a Staffie called Blue, who she allowed to be dangerously out of control.

The officers were in a lift within a block of flats on New Year’s Eve last year when Downie, her partner and the dog got in.

As the officer got outside the building, he felt a pain and discovered blood.

Unpaid work for teen who slapped Aberdeen shop assistant

A woman has been handed supervision after slapping a shop assistant in a Dragon Soop-related skirmish.

Brooklyn Mathieson was trying to stuff a can of alcoholic energy drink Dragon Soop down her trousers when she was challenged by a female member of staff.

The employee of the Premier store on Urquhart Road told the 19-year-old she was banned and asked her to leave, only to be on the receiving end of a flurry of violent slaps.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Coakley told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 8.40pm on January 16 last year.

Man who raped children in the Highlands facing long prison sentence

A man who repeatedly raped two little girls refused to be arrested by the police officers tasked with bringing him to justice, a court has heard.

Sebastian Plachta, 39, didn’t answer his door or phone to detectives who had gone to his house to detain him for preying on the children at places across Scotland, including the Highlands.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Plachta’s victims were aged nine and 10 when he started abusing them.

He subjected to them a series of serious sexual assaults at locations in Edinburgh, Falkirk and Fort William between September 2021 and July 2023.

Teen admits spray-painting swastikas in Nairn

A teenager who sprayed swastikas and an anti-semitic phrase on signs and walls in Nairn has been told his actions were “staggeringly offensive”.

Peter Fonseca, 18, admitted three charges of vandalism aggravated by religious and racial prejudice after daubing the Nazi symbol and writing “Gas the Jews”.

Sheriff Gary Aitken told him: “If this properly represents your beliefs there is something deeply, deeply wrong with you.”

Fonseca spoke only to confirm his name and guilty pleas, which were entered on his behalf by defence agent Kevin Hughes, at the hearing in Inverness Sheriff Court today.

Aberdeen cafe owner in dock over violent assaults on two disgruntled customers

An Aberdeen cafe owner has been fined in court after violently assaulting customers who complained about their food.

William Codona fractured the dissatisfied customer’s cheekbone after following him outside the Promenade Cafe at the beach and flooring him with a brutal punch.

Codona then returned inside his cafe and punched a second customer, who was in the same group.

Codona, 32, has now appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted the attacks.

Doorstep fight lands Alness dad in the dock

A dad ended up in the dock after fighting someone who came to his door to raise an issue about his teenage son.

Father-of-five Lee Howard “did not take kindly” to the doorstep visit and things deteriorated, a court was told.

Police were called after a passer-by saw two men fighting on the grass outside Howard’s Alness home.

Howard, 38, appeared at Tain Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted a single charge of threatening or abusive behaviour in relation to the incident on July 1 last year.

Man facing lengthy ban after receiving third drink-drive conviction

A man has been handed his third drink-driving ban after police once again found him behind the wheel while well over the legal limit.

James Abba, 44, was stopped by police after they saw his grey Audi swerving across the road on a road near Stonehaven in the early hours of the morning.

When tested, Abba was found to be more than three times the drink-drive limit.

It was revealed at Aberdeen Sheriff Court that Abba – who lives in Edinburgh – was jailed for three months in 2012 over a previous driving conviction.

Crooked Aberdeen council worker jailed after swindling more than £1 million

A crooked Aberdeen council employee who stole more than £1 million from a cash-strapped local authority was today jailed for four years.

Michael Paterson exploited his role with Aberdeen City Council to embezzle a total of £1,087,444.47 from his employer over a 17-year period.

After he was caught Paterson, 59, admitted he embarked on the crime because he was worried about debts but conceded he was still in debt after spending stolen money on foreign holidays, dining out, buying Apple goods, shopping and his flat.

Today’s court appearance comes six months after The Press and Journal exclusively revealed that Paterson was under investigation.

Owner fined after Siberian Huskies maul local livestock to death

An Aberdeen man has been fined after his Siberian Huskies escaped during the night and killed a number of lambs.

Scott Forsyth, 45, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted owning two dogs that worried livestock at a farm near Bucksburn.

It was stated that the Siberian Huskies had been allowed to escape through a side door of Forsyth’s house and were found by a farmer standing over dead and bloodied lambs the following morning.

As a result of the deadly attack, one of the dogs was rehomed at a specialist dog training centre in Moray.

