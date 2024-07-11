Major rescue operation under way after mass whale stranding on isle of Sanday

A major rescue operation is under way on the Orkney isle of Sanday after dozens of pilot whales became stranded.

British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) received a report this morning of a mass stranding of up to 100 long-finned pilot whales at Tressness.

The call was received at around 10.45am.

BDMLR confirmed it’s regional team was immediately mobilised with response equipment to make their way over to the island.

Meanwhile, medics already on Sanday made their way to the scene.

On arrival, the medics found there to be about 77 animals high up the beach, having “evidently been stranded for several hours already”.

As of this afternoon, sadly only 12 of them were still alive.

In an update online, the organisation said: “With the very limited resources and people immediately available, health assessments and first aid were provided to the surviving animals as the incoming tide approaches them.

“Our team continues to work hard to manage this incredibly difficult situation and further updates will be given as the incident progresses.

“Colleagues from the Scottish Marine Animal Strandings Scheme are also on their way to begin post mortem investigation.”