Major rescue operation under way after mass whale stranding on isle of Sanday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Major rescue operation under way after mass whale stranding on isle of Sanday

Around 77 long-finned pilot whales have washed ashore.

By Reporter
The stranding was reported at Tressness. Image: British Divers Marine Life Rescue
The stranding was reported at Tressness. Image: British Divers Marine Life Rescue

A major rescue operation is under way on the Orkney isle of Sanday after dozens of pilot whales became stranded.

British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) received a report this morning of a mass stranding of up to 100 long-finned pilot whales at Tressness.

The call was received at around 10.45am.

BDMLR confirmed it’s regional team was immediately mobilised with response equipment to make their way over to the island.

Meanwhile, medics already on Sanday made their way to the scene.

The group is comprised of males, females and juveniles. Image: British Divers Marine Life Rescue

On arrival, the medics found there to be about 77 animals high up the beach, having “evidently been stranded for several hours already”.

As of this afternoon, sadly only 12 of them were still alive.

In an update online, the organisation said: “With the very limited resources and people immediately available, health assessments and first aid were provided to the surviving animals as the incoming tide approaches them.

As of this afternoon, sadly only 12 of them were still alive. Image: British Divers Marine Life Rescue

“Our team continues to work hard to manage this incredibly difficult situation and further updates will be given as the incident progresses.

“Colleagues from the Scottish Marine Animal Strandings Scheme are also on their way to begin post mortem investigation.”