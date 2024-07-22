Scott Begbie: IT blackout left me in suspense for hours to learn of Lottery win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Begbie: IT blackout left me in suspense for hours to learn of Lottery win

'I was fortunate that my brush with the great tech outage (I presume that’s why the Lotto site went down) was nothing compared to the global chaos caused for millions of people as the IT network went dark.'

Friday demonstrated that all of that could be lost in the blink of an eye – or a wrong bit of code for an operating system update by a company no one had ever heard of before but now appears to be one of the main pillars of maintaining our way of life.
By Scott Begbie

There I was, quietly minding my own business when I found myself in the maelstrom of the great Blue Screen of Death of 2024.

The botched Windows update that had seen flights cancelled, GP surgeries struggling to cope and even TV station go off air had finally caught up with me – and it was unbearable.

You see, I woke up on Saturday morning to an e-mail from those lovely Lotto folk telling me I had won a prize in the EuroMillions and to head over to the app to claim it.

Visions of multi-millions filled my head as I plotted grand plans of doing great deeds while simultaneously going on a round-the-world cruise.

But the app wouldn’t let me in and the redirect to the Lottery website just told me it was unavailable.

So there I was, with my Schrodinger’s millions until the app finally burst into life and I was able to claim my riches.

I was fortunate that my brush with the great tech outage (I presume that’s why the Lotto site went down) was nothing compared to the global chaos caused for millions of people as the IT network went dark.

Are we too dependent on tech after IT blackout?

This biggest cyber blackout to date raises an all-too-important question. Are we all now too dependent on hi-tech?

Not just as individuals – although I know from bitter experience how lost I am when Alexa goes on the fritz. I mean, how else do you set timers for cooking and know what the weather is like?

But our whole society now has tech at its heart, from operating airlines to generating the power we need to keep the nation running, be that driving heavy industries or heating our homes.

Friday demonstrated that all of that could be lost in the blink of an eye – or a wrong bit of code for an operating system update by a company no one had ever heard of before but now appears to be one of the main pillars of maintaining our way of life.

And let’s not even begin to countenance the idea of a malicious cyber attack on our infrastructure by an enemy power. One that doesn’t just take down a wee corner of the IT network, but the whole kit and caboodle.

Don’t forget it was Lenin himself who said every society is three meals from chaos.

A wee bit of malware, the lights go out and we end up fighting rats for scraps of bacon in the basement to the great delight of those who would wish the West harm.

It’s a scary prospect and one that isn’t so far-fetched that it can be dismissed out of hand. After all, it doesn’t take an arsenal of heavy ordnance to inflict a crippling blow on society, just someone who knows his or her way around programming.

We can only hope that the powers-that-be are acutely aware of the threats we face and are taking every step to protect us.

Because if they aren’t, the consequences could be far more serious than waiting three hours to find out you’ve won the grand total of £3.10 in the European Lottery.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired

