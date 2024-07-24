Sheriff rules council can knock down Cafe 52 terrace after owner’s bid to save it fails

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Sheriff rules council can knock down Cafe 52 terrace after owner’s bid to save it fails

The ongoing feud between Cafe 52 owner Steve Bothwell and Aberdeen City Council was heard in court on Wednesday morning.

By Denny Andonova
City chiefs have been granted a warrant to knock down Cafe 52’s outdoor terrace despite the owner’s months-long battle to save it.

Last month, Steve Bothwell launched a legal fight against the local’s authority decision to demolish the pavilion at Aberdeen’s Green.

Officials told him the area was needed to allow machinery in to build the city’s new £40 million indoor market yards away.

Mr Bothwell refused to remove the terrace by the May 31 deadline set by the council, and started a crowdfunder to cover the cost of his legal bills as he battled to save it.

Scores of fans of the restaurant pledged £11,500 to the cause.

The local authority’s attempts to begin demolition works earlier this month were shot down as builders were turned away at the venue’s door by Mr Bothwell and his mum.

However, after more than two months of shots fired between the two parties, the council has now been granted legal permission to gain entry and tear it down.

City council lawyer: ‘This has caused significant delays with new market’

The case went before Sheriff Christine McCrossan at Aberdeen’s Sheriff Court on Wednesday morning.

Lawyer for Aberdeen City Council, Dan Byrne, said the application was simply “to enter land in order to remove an obstacle”.

He explained that the case called at the Court of Session in Edinburgh on Tuesday, where Scotland’s supreme civil court ruled that it would not be illegal to demolish the structure.

Mr Byrne added: “The matter is urgent from the perspective of Aberdeen City Council.

“It relates to a major infrastructure project at Aberdeen Market, due to start this month.

“It has already been subject to considerable delay arising from this dispute.”

Cafe 52 owner given two days to explore ‘other legal options’

Solicitor for Cafe 52, Alan Innes, said efforts could yet be made to waylay the demolition and pushed for the court’s decision to be delayed.

He asked for an extra seven days to see if there was another way for Mr Bothwell to keep the structure in place.

This would “allow for further discussion”, he added.

But Mr Byrne stressed that top legal minds had already said there was “no legal impediment” to the hut being destroyed.

However, as an olive branch to Mr Bothwell, he said the council would not take any action until after 5pm on Friday.

This, he explained, would allow the businessman the chance to explore further legal options to save the hut.

Or, he offered, it would give him the chance to “enter into further discussion with the council about how to remove the obstacle”.

Sheriff McCrossan said there was “nothing to prevent the court granting this warrant”, giving council builders the go-ahead with demolition plans.

She later refused Mr Byrne’s attempt to recoup legal fees from Cafe 52.

Attempt to demolish Cafe 52 outdoor terrace waylaid as owner and mum turn workers away

Conversation