‘Have you met my former pupils?’: Family’s tribute to beloved Mintlaw Academy art teacher Bruce Rankin

Much-loved former Mintlaw art teacher Bruce Rankin – who loved nothing more than bumping into former pupils – has died aged 77.

The Gray’s School of Art graduate, who was raised in his family-run Strichen bakery, was also a popular drummer in Aberdeenshire’s live music and ceilidh scene.

Strichen bound for baker’s son Bruce

The first of two sons for Kiwi Lance Rankin and his Keith-born wife Margaret, Bruce Campbell Rankin was born on July 7 1946, in Christchurch New Zealand, with no right earlobe or drum.

Early investigative ear surgery would follow but ultimately Bruce would never be able to hear on his right side, though this never impeded his substantial musical abilities.

Bruce and brother Alan relocated to Scotland with their parents in 1953. Strichen, a short drive away from maternal grandparents in Aberdeen, became their new home and a family-run bakery on the High Street their livelihood.

Often serving as a delivery boy at the baker’s, soon after moving to Scotland Bruce suffered serious ill health. A bout of appendicitis followed by peritonitis led to life-saving surgery but the long hospital stay impacted his early life and schooling.

Artistic future for the Fraserburgh cricketer

Bruce attended primary school in Strichen where he first started to take an interest in art, helping paint a mural in the school hall. From there he advanced to Fraserburgh Academy and sports began to pique his interest.

Later playing cricket for Fraserburgh, despite sporting promise, Bruce opted to follow a more creative path. To that end, he enrolled in Gray’s School of Art, Aberdeen.

Specialising in sculpture he aided artist Syd Burnett in the creation of The Three Scurries, outside Fraserburgh Swimming Pool.

It was during his time at Gray’s that Bruce met and married Julia Morrison, in St Mark’s Church, Aberdeen.

They set up home together in Strichen before moving to a cottage at Clayfords where daughter Tabitha was born. By the time son David came along they had moved to New Leeds.

Devoted dad despite the distance

Both working as visiting primary school art specialists, the couple separated while the children were still young. While Bruce remained in Aberdeenshire, working at Rosehearty School among other places, Tabitha and David moved with their mum to Altrincham, Trafford.

Bruce remained a devoted father. Sunday evening phone calls from their dad and trips to Scotland for school holidays were instituted. And at the bottom of his New Leeds garden Bruce built a miniature house for his children. Using bricks, roughcast and slate roof tiles, the carefully constructed playhouse – alongside Bruce’s garden art studio – was well-loved, and well-used, for years.

Three decades of Mintlaw Academy memories

For most of his career Bruce worked as an art teacher at Mintlaw Academy. There until he retired, he loved helping create sets for school shows, his colleagues, but nothing more than proudly bumping into his former pupils.

David Rankin said: “Dad was a brilliant and popular art teacher in the area for well over three decades, so he amassed literally thousands of former pupils. Wherever we would go he’d be pointing them out.

“A typical visit to Woolworths? At least three former pupils. A walk along Fraserburgh beach? Easily another five former pupils, more if the sun was out and it was busy. A kick-about at Aden Country Park? More former pupils than you could shake a stick at.

“Rarely could he recall any names but that never stopped him chatting away, beaming with pride.”

Lemon Tree accolade for drummer Bruce

As well as artistic talent Bruce was also an excellent musician.

Over the years he played drums for a number of bands including Boplicity, Sequoia, Tifty ceilidh band and The Ambassadors Big Band, performing at at pubs and clubs including The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen.

With an eclectic taste in music himself, encompassing jazz, big band and musical theatre, his home was rarely quiet.

In his latter years Bruce considered a move to England to be closer to Tabitha. However, a mix of sentimentality and house sale issues led him back to the north-east and into his new place in Stuartfield. There, he enjoyed visits from his four grandchildren Abi, Fin, Islay and Evie.

Holiday mayhem with Bruce behind the wheel

One recent memory of his dad – from a holiday in Gardenstown – will remain with David forever.

“My wife Rachael booked us a week in a beautiful fisherman’s cottage on the waterfront, towards the end of a narrow road. It had a row of charming houses on one side and a sheer drop into the void on the other.

“Ignoring my parking warning completely, when he turned up it was painfully obvious there were no spaces. I told him to turn around so we could drive back into the village. Cue Dad attempting a 3,476 point turn, taking us, on more than a few occasions, to within millimetres of a drop off the road and into the abyss.

“I could see my relatively short life flashing before my eyes. Meanwhile, and without my knowledge, Rachael and my daughter, Evie, were watching the scene unfold from the bedroom window of the cottage.

“Evie was crying inconsolably, ‘I don’t want my daddy to die! Please don’t let my daddy die!’

“Thankfully, I lived to tell the tale and after several gin and tonics we were all able to laugh about it!”

There with him, until the end

Travelling became more difficult for Bruce with the onset of COPD and coupled with a drum-related accident that damaged his lower leg, he conceded a need to slow down his pace of life.

While changes were made, one routine he stuck to religiously was his Saturday morning trip to the Peartree in Fraserburgh for breakfast.

Video calls kept him touch with his family but a lung infection saw him admitted to hospital. Eventually allowed to return home it was clear to his neighbours in Stuartfield he was still not well.

Bruce was re-admitted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and after a week Tabitha and David were asked to make the journey north to spend time with him.

He passed away on Sunday June 23 with both of his children with him.

“We love you dad, with all our hearts”

A celebration of his life took place on Tuesday July 16 where his favourite Eva Cassidy rendition of Somewhere Over the Rainbow was played.

Friends say he will be remembered as an incredible musician, artist and teacher who remained modest despite his considerable talent.

A tribute from his children read: “Dad, thank you for always being there when you were needed most. For knowing when to advise and when to just lend a sympathetic ear.

“You were, and still are, such an important part of the family. You’ll always be thought of with so much love, and more gratitude than you will ever realise.

“Dad, we love you with all of our hearts.”