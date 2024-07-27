Fears over Aberdeen cinema closures eased as Cineworld announces restructure plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fears over Aberdeen cinema closures eased as Cineworld announces restructure plans

The cinema giant has announced the six sites it claims are "economically unviable".

By Graham Fleming
Cineworld's Union Square location. Photo: DC Thomson
Cineworld's Union Square location. Photo: DC Thomson

Fears over potential closures to Aberdeen Cineworld locations have been eased today.

Cineworld officially announced the six sites it plans to close this morning, which DO NOT include Aberdeen’s Union Square or Beach Boulevard locations.

It was reported previously that up to 25 locations could have been axed.

Cineworld’s Queen’s Link location Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

But, the cinema chain has today confirmed only six sites will be shut, with only one of those being in Scotland at Glasgow’s Parkhead.

The other five set for closure are located in England.

The announcement will ease fears that two Aberdeen cinemas could have been closed indefinitely.

Cineworld closures would have been ‘blow to Aberdeen’

We reported on Thursday that staff at the Granite City’s Queen’s Link cinema had been left in the dark over the potential closure.

Management at the beachfront cinema confirmed to the Press and Journal that “they hadn’t been told anything” by Cineworld regarding any closure.

Film-goers said the move would have been a “blow” to Aberdeen. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson

Customers to the Queen’s Link picture house also told us on Thursday of their sadness over the situation.

One told us it would be “a blow to Aberdeen’s beach” with others labelling the once-potential move “a massive shame”

But Aberdeen’s two locations will remain open for the time being.

Cineworld announce restructuring plan

It comes as the company announced its “restructuring plan” in a bid to secure the long-term future of its UK business.

The plan involves closing “commercially unviable” locations in the background of “increasingly high and unsustainable operating costs.”

The company also plans to negotiate with landlords to reduce rent across the board to market level in the hope of returning to profitability.

A Cineworld spokesperson said: “We are implementing a restructuring plan that will provide our company with a strong platform to return our business to profitability, attract further investment from the group, and ensure a sustainable long-term future for Cineworld in the UK.”

