Fears over Aberdeen cinema closures eased as Cineworld announces restructure plans

Fears over potential closures to Aberdeen Cineworld locations have been eased today.

Cineworld officially announced the six sites it plans to close this morning, which DO NOT include Aberdeen’s Union Square or Beach Boulevard locations.

It was reported previously that up to 25 locations could have been axed.

But, the cinema chain has today confirmed only six sites will be shut, with only one of those being in Scotland at Glasgow’s Parkhead.

The other five set for closure are located in England.

The announcement will ease fears that two Aberdeen cinemas could have been closed indefinitely.

Cineworld closures would have been ‘blow to Aberdeen’

We reported on Thursday that staff at the Granite City’s Queen’s Link cinema had been left in the dark over the potential closure.

Management at the beachfront cinema confirmed to the Press and Journal that “they hadn’t been told anything” by Cineworld regarding any closure.

Customers to the Queen’s Link picture house also told us on Thursday of their sadness over the situation.

One told us it would be “a blow to Aberdeen’s beach” with others labelling the once-potential move “a massive shame”

But Aberdeen’s two locations will remain open for the time being.

Cineworld announce restructuring plan

It comes as the company announced its “restructuring plan” in a bid to secure the long-term future of its UK business.

The plan involves closing “commercially unviable” locations in the background of “increasingly high and unsustainable operating costs.”

The company also plans to negotiate with landlords to reduce rent across the board to market level in the hope of returning to profitability.

A Cineworld spokesperson said: “We are implementing a restructuring plan that will provide our company with a strong platform to return our business to profitability, attract further investment from the group, and ensure a sustainable long-term future for Cineworld in the UK.”