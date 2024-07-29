Ross County loanee Jack Grieves explains why he made switch from Hertfordshire to Highlands

Jack Grieves insists geography was no obstacle to him making the temporary switch to Ross County.

Attacking midfielder Grieves has joined the Staggies on a season-long loan from Watford, and made an impressive debut in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Stirling Albion.

The victory saw County progress to the last-16 of the Premier Sports Cup as Group H winners with 100% record.

Grieves claimed an assist for Ronan Hale’s opening goal, with the striker adding a second before James Brown completed the scoring late on.

Having been attached to hometown club Watford since the age of eight, Grieves says the opportunity to play regular football made the long move from Hertforshire to the Highlands an appealing one.

Grieves said: “It’s different. I’m quite far away from home, but as I have said to everyone who has asked me, being far away wasn’t necessarily a problem for me.

“As soon as the opportunity came, I was focused on that.

“Being away from my family for the first time is a big change for me, but I’m just looking forward to playing football.

“It’s what I want to do for my career, and if that means moving nine-and-a-half hours away from home that’s what I’ll do.

“The family will come up as much as possible. They obviously have work and commitments back there. It was a hell of a drive, so the flights are what they’ll be doing.”

Watford boss was keen for Grieves to gain experience

Grieves says the switch to Scotland was fully endorsed by Watford head coach Tom Cleverley, who has laid down the challenge for the 19-year-old to make an impact at senior level in his first loan spell.

Grieves added: “He just said before I left that it was a chance for me to try and earn my spot, and play men’s football more consistently.

“I don’t think I was going to get given that opportunity at Watford.

“The Championship is a tough league, but he told me to come up here and show what I can do.

“As soon as Ross County came up as an opportunity for me, I took it with both hands.

“In Scottish Premiership football you play against some big teams, so I just want to come here and make my mark, and get as many minutes as I can.”

Midfielder aiming to make senior impact with Staggies

Grieves has made a handful of first team appearances for the Hornets, and was part of their squad during pre-season.

Having been thrust straight into action by Staggies boss Don Cowie, Grieves is now looking to kick on as the Staggies open their Premiership campaign away to Motherwell on Saturday.

He added: “I have played five games for Watford, and managed to start one towards the end of last season which was a good experience for me.

“The rest of them have been 10 or 15 minute cameos, which is obviously good experience, but I think I needed those more consistent minutes.

“That’s what I’m trying to do up here. It’s a bit of a ground marker for me, but I want to kick on here.

“I haven’t played a game in a couple of weeks, since this has come about.

“It was nice to actually be out there on the pitch, and get my first little run-out.

“I didn’t mind being thrown straight into it. Football is what I love to do so playing was always on my mind – and I managed to start the game.”