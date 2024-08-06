Blue Toon tributes for Peterhead FC legend Norman ‘Bomber’ Crighton

For half a century Norman “Bomber” Crighton and Peterhead FC have blended smoothly together, like the whisky he famously offered all guests of the club’s boardroom.

The Blue Toon joiner, who served the club as a fan and a committee member, has passed away aged 89.

As condolences from peers, players and pundits poured in, we looked back on Norman’s life, paying tribute to “one of life’s very good guys”.

Aberdeenshire born and raised

Born on September 28 1934 at Station House, Hatton, Aberdeenshire, Norman was one of five children for station master James and his wife Maggie.

He and siblings Bunty, Margaret, Alf, and Ernest, began their education in Hatton before moving on to Ellon School. His early years were filled with laughter and a special kind of mischief that Norman would come to be known for.

His career began with a year at trade school in Edinburgh, where he lived with his sister Bunty, a housekeeper at a mansion in Morningside. He served his apprenticeship at Hall’s Builders in Aberdeen but made some extra money by raffling chickens “on the side”.

Building a life, and a business

Norman’s career journey was punctuated by a two-year stint in the RAF for National Service. When he returned home he went back to Hall’s, contributing to the building of Aberdeen’s first high-rise flats.

Ever the entrepreneur, Norman soon set out on his own. Buying an old shed from Simmer’s Bakery and a second-hand van was all he needed to launch his own building and joinery business which he ran for more than 40 years, employing more than a dozen people.

While he was still at school Norman met the love of his life, Sheila Barrack. Dancing together at weekends would underpin their courtship, as would Norman missing the last bus home leading to long walks back to Hatton.

Norman and Sheila married on May 7 1960 at St Mary-on-the-Rock Church, Ellon. They welcomed daughter Noreen in August 1969, and from the beginning she and her dad were inseparable.

Devoted to his football club

Always a fan of football, Noreen “dragged” Norman to Aberdeen games “during the golden years”, but her best memories were found in the everyday tasks she did with her father.

“He even let me drive his lorries and vans in his yard. Well, until I broke the suspension,” she said.

Catching his daughter’s love of the beautiful game, Norman’s passion extended far beyond just spectating, especially when it came to his beloved Peterhead FC.

When Norman died on July 19 following a chest infection which caused him to “go downhill”, among the first to pay tribute was the Blue Toon club.

“We are all deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our PFC stalwart and much-loved Norman “Bomber” Crighton today,” a club spokesman wrote on Facebook.

“Norman’s involvement with Peterhead Football Club ran to well over 50 years. He was a beloved figure both at old Recreation Park where he served on the committee and at Balmoor as the friendly face that greeted you in our boardroom, always with a joke and a laugh.”

Adding that he would be “greatly missed”, a picture of his dedication was revealed.

Legacy marked by memorial plaque

A friend of his for over 40 years, Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison says Norman, like his own father Robbie Morrison was, are part of what made the club “what it is today”.

“He and my dad were old school, you know. They used their skills – wearing dungarees and a collar and tie – to better the club.

“Norman did maintenance – never charging us either – dating all the way back to the old Recreation Park.

“It really won’t be the same without him. A decanter of large nips to all who visited the board room, and the first person ever asked about by any visitor. He’s unforgettable. We’ve now a plaque paying tribute to him as you come into the building.”

Showing hospitality to players and peers alike

Along with his wife Sheila, Norman liked to make everyone feel welcome.

When Jim McInally joined the club as manager he’d have morning board meetings and evening training sessions, with a visit to the Crightons in between.

“He’d sometimes be fed so much he’d joke he wouldn’t be fit for training after Sheila’s mince and tatties,” said Nat Porter, former player and ex-general manager of Peterhead FC.

“I was privileged to know Norman and Sheila. I shared a fair few special dates and anniversaries with them,” said Jim McInally. “He was the type of man that always made you feel good about yourself.

“Even if we weren’t playing as well as we maybe could he’d always have something positive to say. He always had a good word.

“For me, Scottish football has lost something special when Norman and people like him go. A lot of these characters are irreplaceable. Norman is certainly one of those.”

Leading the team onto the Hampden pitch

Norman’s relationship with McInally led to “the greatest honour of his life.”

When Peterhead faced Rangers at Hampden in the Petrofac Cup Final in 2016, Norman was asked to lead the team onto the field.

Nat explained: “I remember Jim just saying to him, Norman you have been such a faithful servant of the club, you lead the team out.

“And he was absolutely delighted to do so. Although he [Norman] was slightly nervous when people started joking he’d need to run out like the mascot!”

Noreen described the day as unforgettable.

“Who could forget how proud he was to stand there in front of 48,000 fans. It was amazing,” she added.

‘A wee dram will fix it…’

When Norman wasn’t using his joinery skills or fostering connections with visiting directors, he enjoyed a game of golf at Newburgh. He loved regular visits to Cruden Bay, where he befriended locals with boats in the harbour, and football autobiographies kept his passion for the game alive.

Norman was also known for his “unconventional” remedies when his Peterhead FC family needed help.

Joey Harper tells a story of toothache leading to a hangover, thanks to Norman’s medicinal input.

He said: “Norman was a gentleman and a great character and will be sorely missed. One game, I had terrible toothache, and Norman took me to the bar at halftime, promising a fix. After a generous amount of whisky, I ended up plastered and didn’t feel a thing, except a cracker of a sore head the next day.”

Final farewell to ‘Bomber’ Crighton

A celebration of Norman’s life took place on Friday, July 26. It was attended by former players and managers, current Peterhead FC personnel, friends and family. The service was led by club chaplain, Pastor Neil Cameron, also a longtime friend of Norman’s.

Sealing his legacy as a club legend, one thing remains a mystery: why he was called “Bomber.”

“There was some tale about people bombing back to his house,” said Nat.

“I never ever called him Bomber,” said Rodger. “When we were planning the funeral nobody seemed to know where the nickname came from.”

“Think I asked him once,” said Jim, “but I don’t think I got an answer.”

“I don’t even know,” added Noreen. “Maybe from his RAF days.”

One thing everyone can agree on, however, is that Norman Crighton is a huge loss to Peterhead.