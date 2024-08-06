Blue Toon tributes for Peterhead FC legend Norman ‘Bomber’ Crighton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Blue Toon tributes for Peterhead FC legend Norman ‘Bomber’ Crighton

The 89-year-old was part of the fabric of the club for half a century.

Norman "Bomber" Crighton, Peterhead FC stalwart.
By Lindsay Bruce

For half a century Norman “Bomber” Crighton and Peterhead FC have blended smoothly together, like the whisky he famously offered all guests of the club’s boardroom.

The Blue Toon joiner, who served the club as a fan and a committee member, has passed away aged 89.

As condolences from peers, players and pundits poured in, we looked back on Norman’s life, paying tribute to “one of life’s very good guys”.

Aberdeenshire born and raised

Born on September 28 1934 at Station House, Hatton, Aberdeenshire, Norman was one of five children for station master James and his wife Maggie.

He and siblings Bunty, Margaret, Alf, and Ernest, began their education in Hatton before moving on to Ellon School. His early years were filled with laughter and a special kind of mischief that Norman would come to be known for.

A young Norman Crighton.
His career began with a year at trade school in Edinburgh, where he lived with his sister Bunty, a housekeeper at a mansion in Morningside. He served his apprenticeship at Hall’s Builders in Aberdeen but made some extra money by raffling chickens “on the side”.

Building a life, and a business

Norman’s career journey was punctuated by a two-year stint in the RAF for National Service. When he returned home he went back to Hall’s, contributing to the building of Aberdeen’s first high-rise flats.

Norman Crighton during his time as a joiner.
Ever the entrepreneur, Norman soon set out on his own. Buying an old shed from Simmer’s Bakery and a second-hand van was all he needed to launch his own building and joinery business which he ran for more than 40 years, employing more than a dozen people.

While he was still at school Norman met the love of his life, Sheila Barrack. Dancing together at weekends would underpin their courtship, as would Norman missing the last bus home leading to long walks back to Hatton.

Norman and Sheila on their wedding day.
Norman and Sheila married on May 7 1960 at St Mary-on-the-Rock Church, Ellon. They welcomed daughter Noreen in August 1969, and from the beginning she and her dad were inseparable.

Devoted to his football club

Always a fan of football, Noreen “dragged” Norman to Aberdeen games “during the golden years”, but her best memories were found in the everyday tasks she did with her father.

“He even let me drive his lorries and vans in his yard. Well, until I broke the suspension,” she said.

Noreen with her father Norman Crighton.
Catching his daughter’s love of the beautiful game, Norman’s passion extended far beyond just spectating, especially when it came to his beloved Peterhead FC.

When Norman died on July 19 following a chest infection which caused him to “go downhill”, among the first to pay tribute was the Blue Toon club.

Norman Crighton and his daughter Noreen.
“We are all deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our PFC stalwart and much-loved Norman “Bomber” Crighton today,” a club spokesman wrote on Facebook.

“Norman’s involvement with Peterhead Football Club ran to well over 50 years. He was a beloved figure both at old Recreation Park where he served on the committee and at Balmoor as the friendly face that greeted you in our boardroom, always with a joke and a laugh.”

Adding that he would be “greatly missed”, a picture of his dedication was revealed.

Legacy marked by memorial plaque

A friend of his for over 40 years, Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison says Norman, like his own father Robbie Morrison was, are part of what made the club “what it is today”.

“He and my dad were old school, you know. They used their skills – wearing dungarees and a collar and tie – to better the club.

A new memorial plaque in the reception area at Peterhead FC to remember Norman "Bomber" Crighton.
“Norman did maintenance – never charging us either – dating all the way back to the old Recreation Park.

“It really won’t be the same without him. A decanter of large nips to all who visited the board room, and the first person ever asked about by any visitor. He’s unforgettable. We’ve now a plaque paying tribute to him as you come into the building.”

Showing hospitality to players and peers alike

Along with his wife Sheila, Norman liked to make everyone feel welcome.

When Jim McInally joined the club as manager he’d have morning board meetings and evening training sessions, with a visit to the Crightons in between.

Norman and Sheila Crighton.
“He’d sometimes be fed so much he’d joke he wouldn’t be fit for training after Sheila’s mince and tatties,” said Nat Porter, former player and ex-general manager of Peterhead FC.

“I was privileged to know Norman and Sheila. I shared a fair few special dates and anniversaries with them,” said Jim McInally. “He was the type of man that always made you feel good about yourself.

“Even if we weren’t playing as well as we maybe could he’d always have something positive to say. He always had a good word.

Former manager Jim McInally, Norman Crighton and Jim's son-in-law, player Ryan Dow at Hampden in May 2019 after Peterhead won League Two.
“For me, Scottish football has lost something special when Norman and people like him go. A lot of these characters are irreplaceable. Norman is certainly one of those.”

Leading the team onto the Hampden pitch

Norman’s relationship with McInally led to “the greatest honour of his life.”

When Peterhead faced Rangers at Hampden in the Petrofac Cup Final in 2016, Norman was asked to lead the team onto the field.

Peterhead's Norman "Bomber" Crighton leading the team out at the start of the game with manager Jim McInally.
Nat explained: “I remember Jim just saying to him, Norman you have been such a faithful servant of the club, you lead the team out.

“And he was absolutely delighted to do so. Although he [Norman] was slightly nervous when people started joking he’d need to run out like the mascot!”

Noreen described the day as unforgettable.

“Who could forget how proud he was to stand there in front of 48,000 fans. It was amazing,” she added.

‘A wee dram will fix it…’

When Norman wasn’t using his joinery skills or fostering connections with visiting directors, he enjoyed a game of golf at Newburgh. He loved regular visits to Cruden Bay, where he befriended locals with boats in the harbour, and football autobiographies kept his passion for the game alive.

Norman was also known for his “unconventional” remedies when his Peterhead FC family needed help.

Norman was well known for dishing out drams to visitors to Peterhead’s board room.

Joey Harper tells a story of toothache leading to a hangover, thanks to Norman’s medicinal input.

He said: “Norman was a gentleman and a great character and will be sorely missed. One game, I had terrible toothache, and Norman took me to the bar at halftime, promising a fix. After a generous amount of whisky, I ended up plastered and didn’t feel a thing, except a cracker of a sore head the next day.”

Final farewell to ‘Bomber’ Crighton

A celebration of Norman’s life took place on Friday, July 26. It was attended by former players and managers, current Peterhead FC personnel, friends and family. The service was led by club chaplain, Pastor Neil Cameron, also a longtime friend of Norman’s.

Sealing his legacy as a club legend, one thing remains a mystery: why he was called “Bomber.”

“There was some tale about people bombing back to his house,” said Nat.

Norman in his RAF days.
“I never ever called him Bomber,” said Rodger. “When we were planning the funeral nobody seemed to know where the nickname came from.”

“Think I asked him once,” said Jim, “but I don’t think I got an answer.”

“I don’t even know,” added Noreen. “Maybe from his RAF days.”

One thing everyone can agree on, however, is that Norman Crighton is a huge loss to Peterhead.

