Market Bar: Asking price for historic Inverness pub and music venue slashed again

The business is now on the market for offers around £415,000.

By Ellie Milne
Market Arms pub in Inverness
The Market Bar has hosted The Proclaimers and Paolo Nutini in the past. Image: ASG Commercial.

A popular bar and music venue in the centre of Inverness has had its asking price slashed once again.

Market Bar, on Church Street, first hit the market in 2020 at offers over £695,000 which has been reduced several times.

Now, the pub is listed by ASG Commercial for offers around £415,000 – a £280,000 drop from the original asking price.

The iconic venue has been run by its current owners, Ian and Pep Shepherd, since July 1982.

Bar in Market Bar in Inverness
The bar is in the ground floor of the building which dates back to the 1700s. Image: ASG Commercial.

The couple have been planning their retirement in recent years which is why the traditional pub is available for sale.

Potential buyers have been told the business could “generate adjusted profits in excess of £100,000 per annum.”

Market Bar for sale

The selling agents have described the property as an “outstanding opportunity” which would suit a “hands on couple”.

It is hoped Market Bar in the heart of Inverness will be able to continue to serve the community once it has been taken over.

Popular with locals and tourists, the venue features a main bar on the ground floor and an area for music on the first floor.

Bar at Market Bar
The bar currently employs six staff to cater to the steady flow of punters. Image: ASG Commercial.

It has even hosted big names such as The Proclaimers, Amy Macdonald, Paolo Nutini and Billy Connolly over the years.

The building dates back to 1740’s and retains many of its original features which offer a “degree of nostalgia”.

The space can accommodate up to 120 guests and has an extra floor which could also offer a development opportunity to the new owners.

Outside, there is space and a permit for tables in the lane to seat up to 12 people when the weather allows.

Market Bar’s dedicated team of staff currently run the bar seven days a week with the upstairs area open Thursday to Saturday for live music.

