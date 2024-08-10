Children and motorcyclist injured in crash involving motorhome in Highlands

Young children and a motorcyclist were among six people taken to hospital after a crash involving a motorhome on a Highland road.

The two-vehicle crash took place on the A837 at Skiag Bridge, around 10 miles from Lochinver, on Friday morning.

Emergency services rushed to the scene just after 11am.

The collision involved a Fiat Ducato motorhome and a black and green Kawasaki motorbike.

Police have confirmed the 37-year-old motorcyclist was rushed to hospital for treatment to “serious” injuries.

Motorcyclist and children hospitalised after A837 crash

The driver and four passengers in the motorhome were also hospitalised.

They included a one-year-old girl and two boys aged three and seven.

A 64-year-old woman was also travelling in the motorhome with another female whose age has not been confirmed.

The extent of their injuries is not known.

Police are now appealing to the public for information about the crash on the A837 which closed the road for several hours.

Sergeant Calum MacAulay, of the Dingwall Road Policing Unit, said: “Our inquiries are ongoing and I would ask anyone who witnessed what happened or who saw either vehicle on the road prior to the crash to get in touch.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 1066 of August 9.”