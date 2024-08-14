A Place to Remember the Sinclair Family: Tragic childhood deaths of Inverlochy brothers Ian and Donald Sinclair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

A Place to Remember the Sinclair Family: Tragic childhood deaths of Inverlochy brothers Ian and Donald Sinclair

The drowning of eight-year-old Ian and loss of his brother Donald still haunts the Sinclair family.

Annie Sinclair with her three sons Charlie, Ian and Donald.
Annie Sinclair with her three sons Charlie, Ian and Donald.
By Lindsay Bruce

Of the 11 plaques on the Sinclair family memorial bench, none are more tragic than those of brothers Ian and Donald Sinclair.

The youngest two sons of Annie and Donald Snr – who was also known as Dan, both boys passed away in childhood.

Ian was just eight when he drowned and his baby brother suffered a life-limiting condition which caused his death.

Ian Sinclair

Born in 1938, Annie and Dan’s second son Ian tragically died when he was just eight years old in July 1946. A drowning, while Ian was playing with friends, he fell into Loch Linnhe.

An extract from The Scotsman from Tuesday July 16 1946. Image supplied by the British Newspaper Archive.

Florence, Ian’s sister, wasn’t born when he passed away.

She explained: “Ian’s death was an awful tragedy for the family. I was in my 20s before I ever heard my mother speak about it.

One of the few photos of Ian Sinclair, who died aged eight.

“From what I can gather Ian and his pals were playing near the British Aluminium pier. There was a ledge under it and he was inching along [the ledge] when he fell in.

From the Press & Journal archives:  Beyond the rooftops is the end of the long pier built by British Aluminium Company’s works at Inverlochy.

“Most of the kids couldn’t swim so there was a panic. Nothing could be done in time.

“It really was, and is, still a source of huge sadness for our family.”

Another baby boy for Annie

Two years after Ian passed away Annie gave birth to another son.

Donald Junior came along in February 1948 but his life was also to be short-lived.

Born with spinal bifida he was only six months old when he died in July 1948.

A neural tube defect, spina bifida meant Donald’s spine and spinal cord did not develop properly in the womb, causing a gap in his spine.

Baby Donald, who lived for only half a year.

“He had the most beautiful smile, I’m told, and mum kept him wrapped in a shawl most of the time. Neighbours could hear him crying a lot. He must have been in a lot of pain,” said Florence. “The doctor said as much.”

“My mother suffered a great deal of heartache. My father never really spoke about such things but I knew it weighed heavily on them.

“The bench is one of the only places where our whole family are all together.”

Conversation