‘Your generosity is a light in the darkness’: Family of Elgin 7-year-old Kristopher King thank donors for raising £7k in his memory

“It’s been a hard week knowing Kristopher should have been going back to school. The generosity and kindness shown by our community has helped so much.”

These are the words of Steven King from Elgin, whose son Kristopher died just weeks after his seventh birthday, during the summer holidays.

The New Elgin Primary pupil, who had a rare condition called Klippel-Trénaunay Syndrome, would have been starting P3.

In his memory, mum and dad, Tina and Steven, set up a Just Giving page. Hoping to raise £500 to buy play equipment for the wards Kristopher received care from, the total is now sitting at £7,150.

Helping those who helped Kristopher

“Actually, £500 seemed like a big ask so to have blown through that, to reach more than £7,000, is incredible. We’re really thankful,” added Steven, an engineer with Diageo.

Kristopher was recovering from pneumonia when he suddenly died on Wednesday July 24.

On their Just Giving page, Steven wrote: “During his short life he received excellent care from the children’s ward at Dr Gray’s and from Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital which made a real difference.”

Adding that he passed away unexpectedly from a pulmonary embolism, the family wanted to raise funds for Dr Gray’s Children’s Ward, and Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.

‘We wanted to do something nice for the children’s wards’

Both places were lauded by the family for their “heroic efforts” in caring for robot-fanatic, Kristopher.

Steven said: “It all goes to the NHS Grampian charity but I called up and asked if it could actually be split between both wards specifically. Both places helped Kristopher so much.

“When you’re in a children’s ward there are always things set up for the kids to do. We really wanted to help them buy something nice for the children and their families.”

Kristopher’s school uniform is sitting on his bed

As the family dropped Kristopher’s siblings off for their first days at school Steven says they are coming to terms with a “new normal.”

“It has been hard. Kristopher’s uniform – which Tina specially adapted because he only liked long sleeves – is just sitting, folded on his bed. We miss him, you know.

“And while I worked Tina looked after Kris all the time. She’s lost twice in that respect: her little boy and her vocation.”

‘Thank you for light in the darkness’

Despite this, the Kings have been “blown away” by the generosity of family and friends.

“Not just financial generosity, but in dropping off food, calling, sending cards… I think when you are a busy family you can sometimes take for granted how amazing your friends and family are.

“For us, it’s been a light in the darkness of Kristopher’s loss,” Steven added.