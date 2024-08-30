Aberdeen and Inverness animal rehoming: Could you help these hairy hopefuls looking for love?

Question: What do you get if you cross a one-eyed dog called Sasha, ferret brothers Bilbo and Frodo, Snowflake the inquisitive hamster and a homeless rabbit called Van the Man?

Answer: Five hairy hopefuls in desperate need of a new home.

According to the Scottish Pet Awards 45% of households north of the border have at least one pet, increasing to 53% if those households have children.

However, last year the SSPCA also had to rehome almost 4000 animals whose owners could no longer look after them.

We’ve spoken to rehoming centres in Aberdeen and Inverness looking after abandoned and no-longer wanted pets.

From a giant wandering rabbit to a German Shepherd who’s lost her confidence – could you provide a forever home for these forsaken fur babies?

Scared Sasha’s looking for a family to love

Meet Sasha the six-year-old German Shepherd, looking for a new family.

Previously well looked after for the first part of her life, her humans no longer had time for her.

Currently being cared for by Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats, Sasha came to the Seaton centre with an infection which caused her to lose her eye.

“And with it she lost her confidence,” said Bronwyn Taggart, team leader. “She’s a beautiful dog, who loves humans more than animals so would be very good company for someone.”

Like all divas, Sasha reserves the right to be high-maintenance.

For not only can she be a bit fussy with food, she’s also suffered previous health issues.

“She’s had some mammary glands removed. The human equivalent would be getting a lump removed from a breast.

“We don’t expect it to happen again, but it could, and it won’t be covered by insurance so she’s got the odds of a new home stacked against her,” added Bronwyn.

Mrs Murrays has a strict rehoming protocol to make sure Sasha is perfectly suited to prospective parents.

You can register an interest in Sasha here.

Could Bilbo and Frodo become your precious?

Two-year-old ferret brothers Bilbo and Frodo are now residing in the SSPCA rehoming centre in Inverness.

Handed over to the facility by owners who had too many other ferrets at home, their previous living conditions and “in-heat” females, meant the pair were split up. A “bit scrappy when together” they are looking for individual families to offer salmon oil and raw egg treats.

Contrary to common belief, the much-maligned fur brothers are not rodents but a domesticated form of pole cat from the mustelidae family.

Each best suited to someone with lots of time to lavish them with love and cuddles, they’d be best suited to a ferret-free homes with space to play.

Could you provide one of these loveable lads a new Shire to move to?

Register your interest in Frodo and Bilbo here.

Can you rehome happy hamster Snowflake?

Tan and white hamster Snowflake has a sad origin story.

Abandoned in a house full of other neglected pets she was rescued by the SSPCA. Her age is unknown but she’s not lost her zest for life.

A very curious girl she’s awaiting a loving new forever home.

Senior animal care assistant Lindsay Grant said: “She’s like no other hamster we have ever known. She is so nosy!

“Snowflake likes to be out and about, she likes to see people and be played with.

“I think we need to consider a name change because she’s cute but she’s no snowflake.”

Partial to the odd blueberry, this adventurous lady is looking for a home with large accommodation and lots of fun things to do.

Can you help home this inquisitive quine?

Register your interest in Snowflake here.

No more wandering for this big-hearted bunny

Found wandering in Elgin, this black beauty was never claimed by his owners.

Originally called Vanilla because his shelter-mate was white and named Shadow, it was soon obvious that this big bunny had a personality to match his size.

Re-named Van the Man, this black and white rabbit is around three years old.

“He’s a big lad and quite independent,” said Lindsay. “He would need lots of space and a confident owner, as he likes to take charge.”

In search of a home with an outdoor rabbit run, a family with children would be top of his bunny bucket list. Ideally they have prior experience of rabbits.

Currently, Van is being cared for at the SSPCA centre by volunteers Ron and Sue Howie who also foster rabbits until they find permanent homes.

“They love him. I think they’ll be sad to see him go, but he deserves a home of his own,” added Lindsay.

Can you offer this large laddie his forever home?

Register your interest in Van the Man here.

All you need to know about animal rehoming

Whether it’s from Mrs Murrays in Aberdeen, an SSPCA rehoming centre, or another animal shelter, each will have a process to go through before you can adopt an animal.

Most animal adoptions begin by registering an interest online.

If interested you’ll be asked to consider your suitability for looking after a pet.

Questions about how much time you have, who will be around the animal, if you’re able to meet exercise needs, and if you have financial margin to care for the animal will be asked.

Prospective, suitable candidates will then visit the centre. Sometimes home assessments will also be carried.

Adoption costs vary for each type of animal.

Hamsters start from £10, adopting a ferret can be around £20, rabbits are more expensive at £50 and require a high level of care.

Dogs can be £200 to more than £500 for a pedigree depending on age.

Kittens range from £150 each to £350 for a pair, with adopting older cats costing £50-£150 each.

Usually the adoption fee will cover things like medical checks, microchipping, worm and flea treatments and temporary pet insurance.