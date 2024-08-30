Aberdeen and Inverness animal rehoming: Could you help these hairy hopefuls looking for love?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Aberdeen and Inverness animal rehoming: Could you help these hairy hopefuls looking for love?

We have found five pets desperately seeking new families.

These five furry friends are in need of a place to call home.
By Lindsay Bruce

Question: What do you get if you cross a one-eyed dog called Sasha, ferret brothers Bilbo and Frodo, Snowflake the inquisitive hamster and a homeless rabbit called Van the Man?

Answer: Five hairy hopefuls in desperate need of a new home.

According to the Scottish Pet Awards 45% of households north of the border have at least one pet, increasing to 53% if those households have children.

However, last year the SSPCA also had to rehome almost 4000 animals whose owners could no longer look after them.

We’ve spoken to rehoming centres in Aberdeen and Inverness looking after abandoned and no-longer wanted pets.

From a giant wandering rabbit to a German Shepherd who’s lost her confidence – could you provide a forever home for these forsaken fur babies?

Scared Sasha’s looking for a family to love

Meet Sasha the six-year-old German Shepherd, looking for a new family.

Previously well looked after for the first part of her life, her humans no longer had time for her.

Sasha, who lives in Aberdeen and is awaiting a new place to live.

Currently being cared for by Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats, Sasha came to the Seaton centre with an infection which caused her to lose her eye.

“And with it she lost her confidence,” said Bronwyn Taggart, team leader. “She’s a beautiful dog, who loves humans more than animals so would be very good company for someone.”

Like all divas, Sasha reserves the right to be high-maintenance.

For not only can she be a bit fussy with food, she’s also suffered previous health issues.

Sasha and her favourite handler, Reece. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“She’s had some mammary glands removed. The human equivalent would be getting a lump removed from a breast.

“We don’t expect it to happen again, but it could, and it won’t be covered by insurance so she’s got the odds of a new home stacked against her,” added Bronwyn.

Mrs Murrays has a strict rehoming protocol to make sure Sasha is perfectly suited to prospective parents.

You can register an interest in Sasha here.

Could Bilbo and Frodo become your precious?

Two-year-old ferret brothers Bilbo and Frodo are now residing in the SSPCA rehoming centre in Inverness.

Friendly ferret Bilbo, looking for a family to love him.

Handed over to the facility by owners who had too many other ferrets at home, their previous living conditions and “in-heat” females, meant the pair were split up. A “bit scrappy when together” they are looking for individual families to offer salmon oil and raw egg treats.

Frodo loves to play. Can he adventure himself into a new home? Image: Jason Hedges.

Contrary to common belief, the much-maligned fur brothers are not rodents but a domesticated form of pole cat from the mustelidae family.

Each best suited to someone with lots of time to lavish them with love and cuddles, they’d be best suited to a ferret-free homes with space to play.

Frodo the ferret is ready to settle into life with a new family.

Could you provide one of these loveable lads a new Shire to move to?

Register your interest in Frodo and Bilbo here.

Can you rehome happy hamster Snowflake?

Tan and white hamster Snowflake has a sad origin story.

Abandoned in a house full of other neglected pets she was rescued by the SSPCA. Her age is unknown but she’s not lost her zest for life.

A very curious girl she’s awaiting a loving new forever home.

Snowflake is anything but shy, but can this feisty fur ball find a forever family?

Senior animal care assistant Lindsay Grant said: “She’s like no other hamster we have ever known. She is so nosy!

“Snowflake likes to be out and about, she likes to see people and be played with.

“I think we need to consider a name change because she’s cute but she’s no snowflake.”

Intrepid hamster Snowflake is a pet like no other. Image: Jason Hedges.

Partial to the odd blueberry, this adventurous lady is looking for a home with large accommodation and lots of fun things to do.

Can you help home this inquisitive quine?

In the capable hands of SSPCA volunteer Sue Howie is Snowflake the hamster. Image: Jason Hedges.

Register your interest in Snowflake here.

No more wandering for this big-hearted bunny

Found wandering in Elgin, this black beauty was never claimed by his owners.

Originally called Vanilla because his shelter-mate was white and named Shadow, it was soon obvious that this big bunny had a personality to match his size.

Van the Man was left to wander the streets before finding shelter at the SSPCA rehoming centre in Inverness.

Re-named Van the Man, this black and white rabbit is around three years old.

“He’s a big lad and quite independent,” said Lindsay. “He would need lots of space and a confident owner, as he likes to take charge.”

In search of a home with an outdoor rabbit run, a family with children would be top of his bunny bucket list. Ideally they have prior experience of rabbits.

Ron Howie volunteers with the SSPCA to foster rabbits with his wife. Van the Man is in his arms. Image: Jason Hedges.

Currently, Van is being cared for at the SSPCA centre by volunteers Ron and Sue Howie who also foster rabbits until they find permanent homes.

“They love him. I think they’ll be sad to see him go, but he deserves a home of his own,” added Lindsay.

Can you offer this large laddie his forever home?
Register your interest in Van the Man here. 

All you need to know about animal rehoming

Whether it’s from Mrs Murrays in Aberdeen, an SSPCA rehoming centre, or another animal shelter, each will have a process to go through before you can adopt an animal.

Most animal adoptions begin by registering an interest online.

If interested you’ll be asked to consider your suitability for looking after a pet.

Questions about how much time you have, who will be around the animal, if you’re able to meet exercise needs, and if you have financial margin to care for the animal will be asked.

The Inverness base of SSPCA animal rehoming centre where animals reside until adopted. Image: Jason Hedges. 

Prospective, suitable candidates will then visit the centre. Sometimes home assessments will also be carried.

Adoption costs vary for each type of animal.

Hamsters start from £10, adopting a ferret can be around £20, rabbits are more expensive at £50 and require a high level of care.

Dogs can be £200 to more than £500 for a pedigree depending on age.

Kittens range from £150 each to £350 for a pair, with adopting older cats costing £50-£150 each.

Usually the adoption fee will cover things like medical checks, microchipping, worm and flea treatments and temporary pet insurance.

