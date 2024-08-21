Love Beyond: how show about dementia will touch your heart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Love Beyond: how show about dementia will touch your heart

Acclaimed play puts an emotional twist on dealing with condition.

In partnership with Aberdeen Performing Arts
Love Beyond's main character Harry
Love Beyond tells the tale of Harry, a d/Deaf man with dementia.

This September the Lemon Tree theatre in Aberdeen will host the touching and acclaimed production Love Beyond.

Love Beyond is a love story. But not a typical one. Tackling a subject that will have affected many, it tells the tale of a man with dementia who uses sign language to communicate.

It’s a beautiful, tender and visually stunning show that plays powerfully with the confusions forced on someone with dementia.

Fresh from winning the Leading Light Award (for Best Scottish Production) at The Scottish Theatre Awards on the Fringe, Love Beyond will play for two nights at the Lemon Tree in Aberdeen in September.

The one-hour show was described by The Scotsman as combining “tremendous depths of emotion with sheer technical brilliance”. It is sure to have a deeply personal impact on its audience.

The story of Love Beyond

Harry at a table with his late wife.
Harry’s dementia makes him believe he and his wife are young again and rekindling their love.

Harry has dementia. He also uses sign language. As he moves into a new home, he is accompanied by memories that dance like ghosts around him. Events from the past seem newly present; a visit from his wife rekindles their love – he imagines they are young and together again.

Harry’s carer provides him with some solace, but just as the determined nurse begins to learn Harry’s sign language, he begins to forget it, leaving him in a unique world where he must confront the only thing that remains – himself.

This show incorporates BSL, visual language (sign mime/visual vernacular) and oral dialogue. It intends to present an equal experience for d/Deaf audiences and hearing audiences.

Exceptional talent that brings show to life

Love Beyond is presented by Raw Material and Vanishing Point in association with Aberdeen Performing Arts.

It is written by and stars Glasgow-based Singaporean Ramesh Meyyappan. Ramesh is d/Deaf and truly inhabits his role. In a moving performance, he subtly conveys deep emotion and perfectly encapsulates the frustration of dealing with dementia while also struggling to communicate with those around you.

He is brilliantly supported by Elicia Daly as Harry’s nurse and Amy Kennedy as his late wife, who appears in unsettling fragments within the show.

Director Matthew Lenton stages the action perfectly, drawing the audience in and making excellent use of Becky Minto’s innovative stage design.

Universal acclaim for Love Beyond

Harry's wife in multiple reflections.
Critics have praised the technical brilliance of Love Beyond.

Critics have heaped praise on Love Beyond since its debut at Edinburgh’s Traverse Theatre in February 2023.

The Scotsman hailed “Becky Minto’s astonishing set of mirrored screens which sometimes shiver with loss and uncertainty”, as well as the “superb lighting by Simon Wilkinson, and a searching and beautiful score by David Paul Jones, which leads us straight into the surges of thought and emotion in Harry’s mind, that cannot be expressed in words”.

Meanwhile, a review in the Edinburgh Guide described it as “passionate, powerful and poignant”, while the All Edinburgh Theatre hailed it staging as “a piece of creative genius”.

In a four-star review, The Guardian said the show, which is part of the Made in Scotland showcase, was “an astonishing play” and “deeply moving”.

Love Beyond is supported by the National Lottery through Creative Scotland. It is at the Lemon Tree in Aberdeen on Thursday September 5 and Friday September 6. Book tickets for Love Beyond now.