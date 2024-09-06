Tiree wild swimmer and film lover, Jen Skinner, shares her refresh and recharge weekend routine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Tiree wild swimmer and film lover, Jen Skinner, shares her refresh and recharge weekend routine

Wearing many hats comes with living on Tiree, but there are a few essentials that always feature in Jen Skinner's weekend.

Jen Skinner on a Tiree beach
Jen Skinner is a keen wild swimmer on Tiree and said it helps her to relax. Image: Jen Skinner.
By Lottie Hood

During the week and even parts of the weekend, Jen Skinner finds it very hard to switch off.

As programme manager for Screen Argyll, mum of two and a Westie puppy, she is always on the go.

Especially since living in a beautiful but smaller community like Tiree means wearing “lots of different hats”.

The trick is finding something to quiet her mind which is why most of her Saturday mornings start with a sea dip near Gott Bay.

Jen Skinner in a wetsuit on Tiree.
Jen likes to swim in the sea at Gott Bay and Crossapol. Images: Jen Skinner.

Either going with her 11-year-old daughter Gracie or a local group of women, Jen said: “If possible, I’ll get out twice over the weekend, but it’s normally in the morning.

“I like going with my friends because you can have a really good chat about the week and there’s something about being in the water and under a big sky.

“You talk more openly in the water and share.”

Jen Skinner talks Tiree puppy walks and signature beach cocktails

The keen wild swimmer will also often swim on lunch breaks at Crossapol and after work with winter surprisingly being the season she goes out the most due to summer’s busyness.

As with most people’s summer weekends, Jen said routine goes out the window.

Pollonio the Westie puppy running on green grass under a blue sky on Tiree.
Pollonio is the family’s eight-month-old puppy.

Recently, her weekends have been packed with shifts at the Tiree Makery – a local shop, exhibition and workshop space – pilates, yoga, visiting friends and family and walking their family’s newest member, eight-month-old Westie Pollonio.

In dryer summer seasons, Jen said they often have beach days which of course included a swim, barbecue and a few cocktails.

Tiree sunset
When the weather is less rainy, Jen said they always have a few beach days.

“I’m quite known on Tiree for making cocktails,” she added. “I’ve got a wee set we bring down to the beach.”

“I’ve got one [signature cocktail]. I call it a Jen-Fix. It’s like a Gin Fix but with a few wee extra bits.”

Saturday’s always include films and recently Gilmore Girls

Whatever the weather though, one thing Jen always tries to do with her daughter Gracie is watch a film together on a Saturday evening.

With Jen and her husband Jack Lockhart both being passionate film-lovers and involved with Screen Argyll, watching movies is a family must.

Gracie and Pollonio on a Tiree beach.
Gracie and Pollonio.

To help encourage her daughter’s own love for the screen, Jen lets Gracie choose the film and popcorn is always present.

“She likes a rom com,” said Jen. “Last weekend we watched (500) Days of Summer.

“She’s really into the Gilmore Girls so at the moment, we’ve been watching a lot of that.

“And she’s just drafted a shared list of suggested titles for our film club screenings over the winter. So it’s good she’s interested.”

Jen Skinner outside
Jen Skinner outside Screen Argyll’s office.

From watching films at the cinema as a kid, Jen, 50, said she always found the cinema to be a “magical” experience.

With no cinema nearby, Jen enjoys bringing the magic of the screen to rural communities either through Screen Argyll or as director and founder of Sea Change, the annual film festival on Tiree dedicated to empowering women in film.

Jen Skinner on a Tiree Beach
Jen enjoys bringing her love of Tiree and film together.

Making sure wild swimming and hockey are also always on the agenda for the festival, she added: “By showing different lives on screen, sharing ideas or just escaping, it’s such a magical thing to do.

“I’ve always loved Tiree and I’ve always loved cinema. So it was amazing to be able to bring those two things together in my work.”

Sundays are for roast dinners and hockey

Due to the nature of her job, Jen admitted she often finds herself working a few hours over the weekend. Especially with Sea Change 2024 coming up on September 20. 

However, Sundays are just for hockey and roast dinners.

Jen Skinner near a beach on Tiree
Jen tries to keep Sundays clear of work.

Even during winter month family film screenings on a Sunday, Jen will make sure they finish well before hockey practice at 4pm.

She said: “It’s just a great chance to catch up with a real mixture of people, but it’s a really lovely team spirit and you feel really exhilarated afterwards.

“It’s a really nice way of shutting everything else out.

Pollonio relaxing on a deck chair
Pollonio taking the Sunday relaxation to heart.

“My husband normally makes a roast dinner for us on a Sunday night, usually after hockey. His roast potatoes are very good.”

The Sea Change Festival 2024 is taking place on Tiree from September 20 to 22 and is showcasing films directed, produced and written by women alongside workshops and activities. To find out more, click here.  

Conversation