Tiree wild swimmer and film lover, Jen Skinner, shares her refresh and recharge weekend routine

During the week and even parts of the weekend, Jen Skinner finds it very hard to switch off.

As programme manager for Screen Argyll, mum of two and a Westie puppy, she is always on the go.

Especially since living in a beautiful but smaller community like Tiree means wearing “lots of different hats”.

The trick is finding something to quiet her mind which is why most of her Saturday mornings start with a sea dip near Gott Bay.

Either going with her 11-year-old daughter Gracie or a local group of women, Jen said: “If possible, I’ll get out twice over the weekend, but it’s normally in the morning.

“I like going with my friends because you can have a really good chat about the week and there’s something about being in the water and under a big sky.

“You talk more openly in the water and share.”

Jen Skinner talks Tiree puppy walks and signature beach cocktails

The keen wild swimmer will also often swim on lunch breaks at Crossapol and after work with winter surprisingly being the season she goes out the most due to summer’s busyness.

As with most people’s summer weekends, Jen said routine goes out the window.

Recently, her weekends have been packed with shifts at the Tiree Makery – a local shop, exhibition and workshop space – pilates, yoga, visiting friends and family and walking their family’s newest member, eight-month-old Westie Pollonio.

In dryer summer seasons, Jen said they often have beach days which of course included a swim, barbecue and a few cocktails.

“I’m quite known on Tiree for making cocktails,” she added. “I’ve got a wee set we bring down to the beach.”

“I’ve got one [signature cocktail]. I call it a Jen-Fix. It’s like a Gin Fix but with a few wee extra bits.”

Saturday’s always include films and recently Gilmore Girls

Whatever the weather though, one thing Jen always tries to do with her daughter Gracie is watch a film together on a Saturday evening.

With Jen and her husband Jack Lockhart both being passionate film-lovers and involved with Screen Argyll, watching movies is a family must.

To help encourage her daughter’s own love for the screen, Jen lets Gracie choose the film and popcorn is always present.

“She likes a rom com,” said Jen. “Last weekend we watched (500) Days of Summer.

“She’s really into the Gilmore Girls so at the moment, we’ve been watching a lot of that.

“And she’s just drafted a shared list of suggested titles for our film club screenings over the winter. So it’s good she’s interested.”

From watching films at the cinema as a kid, Jen, 50, said she always found the cinema to be a “magical” experience.

With no cinema nearby, Jen enjoys bringing the magic of the screen to rural communities either through Screen Argyll or as director and founder of Sea Change, the annual film festival on Tiree dedicated to empowering women in film.

Making sure wild swimming and hockey are also always on the agenda for the festival, she added: “By showing different lives on screen, sharing ideas or just escaping, it’s such a magical thing to do.

“I’ve always loved Tiree and I’ve always loved cinema. So it was amazing to be able to bring those two things together in my work.”

Sundays are for roast dinners and hockey

Due to the nature of her job, Jen admitted she often finds herself working a few hours over the weekend. Especially with Sea Change 2024 coming up on September 20.

However, Sundays are just for hockey and roast dinners.

Even during winter month family film screenings on a Sunday, Jen will make sure they finish well before hockey practice at 4pm.

She said: “It’s just a great chance to catch up with a real mixture of people, but it’s a really lovely team spirit and you feel really exhilarated afterwards.

“It’s a really nice way of shutting everything else out.

“My husband normally makes a roast dinner for us on a Sunday night, usually after hockey. His roast potatoes are very good.”

The Sea Change Festival 2024 is taking place on Tiree from September 20 to 22 and is showcasing films directed, produced and written by women alongside workshops and activities. To find out more, click here.