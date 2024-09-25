Montrose boxing champ caught doing 105mph in uninsured car – but keeps licence

A boxing champ from Montrose was caught doing 35mph over the speed limit – but can keep his licence.

John Docherty won the adulation of Scot boxing fans everywhere when he won a bronze medal at the 2018 Gold Coast games.

But the 26-year-old, who fought out of Aberdeen’s Byron Boxing Club, went from the podium to the court dock due to his driving on one afternoon in January.

According to prosecutor Elizabeth Hodgson at Perth Sheriff Court yesterday, traffic police were sat at the side of the M90 near the B9097 Crook of Devon junction in Kinross-shire at around 3.30pm on January 28.

With their speed gun at the ready, they were called into action.

“They noticed the accused’s vehicle heading north in lane two,” said Ms Hodgson.

She added: “It was apparent it was travelling in excess of the speed limit.”

The police radar gun logged the Ford Puma going at 105mph.

“The accused was followed by officers and complied with a traffic stop,” said the fiscal depute.

“He admitted he didn’t have insurance to drive the vehicle.”

Docherty retired from the ring in 2020 and now runs a successful roofing company.

His solicitor argued a driving ban could jeopardise his business and put staff at risk.

He said a disqualification could disadvantage young boxers Docherty regularly mentors at clubs in Aberdeen and Angus.

Originally charged with dangerous driving, Docherty, of Lochside Crescent, pled guilty to an alternative charge of speeding and driving while uninsured.

Solicitor John-Paul Gallagher, defending, said: “He accepts full responsibility.

“This was a momentary lapse of concentration.

“It was over a short period of time, over a short distance.”

The car had been rented by Docherty’s father, Mr Gallagher said.

“He thought he was covered under his own policy.”

Momentary lapse?

The court heard Docherty’s business employs three full-time staff.

“This is a business that takes him all over the north of Scotland,” Mr Gallagher said.

“If he doesn’t have his licence, that could have an extremely detrimental impact on his business.

“Others could lose their employment.”

Sheriff Grant McCulloch interjected: “That’s maybe something he should have thought about when he was driving at 105mph.

“It must have been more than a ‘momentary lapse’ to get up to that speed.”

Mr Gallagher stressed his client is “usually a careful driver.”

The sheriff retorted: “So careful that he has driven without insurance?”

Retired from the ring

Mr Gallagher told the court his client, who scored contracts with Sky Sports and promoters Boxxer, was forced to retire from boxing due to health difficulties.

He said: “He had a brain scan, which came back okay but he had his doubts about continuing in the sport and is now fully focused on his business.”

Before he struck bronze in the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, Docherty won gold at the 2015 Commonwealth Youth Games and a silver in the European Youth Championships.

The court heard Docherty regularly attends clubs in the Granite City and Montrose to train young members.

“They rely on him being there,” said Mr Gallagher.

“He does make a positive impact on the community and the welfare of youngsters.

“I would invite your lordship to give him one final opportunity and impose points, rather than a disqualification.”

Sheriff McCulloch told Docherty: “I find it difficult to accept that this was a momentary lapse.

“It seems more likely than not that this was more significant to reach a speed of 105mph.

“And for whatever reason, you had no insurance for this vehicle.

“But all other factors mitigate against disqualification.”

He fined Docherty £600 and imposed 11 penalty points.