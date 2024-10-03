Iain Maciver: Let Stornoway Tesco open on Sundays – churchgoers should let others have the choice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Iain Maciver: Let Stornoway Tesco open on Sundays – churchgoers should let others have the choice

I can see the argument from both sides but I get fed up when people from either side get so hot and bothered about it.

The big question here in Stornoway at the moment is whether our local Tesco should open seven days, writes Iain Maciver.
The big question here in Stornoway at the moment is whether our local Tesco should open seven days, writes Iain Maciver.
By Iain Maciver

The big question here in Stornoway at the moment is whether our local Tesco should open seven days.

Everyone has a view. Me? It makes no odds to me which day I shop, as I am lucky enough to have a choice.

I can see the argument from both sides but I get fed up when people from either side get so hot and bothered about it.

Yes, some people want to keep the traditional day of rest and that is fine for people who work five days and then have their weekends free.

Others on this island have to work as and when they can, or whenever they get offered work. Sunday may be the only day they can do a proper shop.

Stornoway Tesco should open on a Sunday – why should the islands be different?

I know that because I have recently discussed it with people who sometimes have to do their big shop at a local filling station because it’s open for six hours on a Sunday.

That can be very convenient for them, but a tad costly. The group I spoke to told me some of them are church members, but they don’t understand why the islands must be different.

Also, some of the same people who are now against seven-day shopping were also against seven-day ferries and flights from, and to, Stornoway.

It always amusing to spot them heading off on the ferry on a Sunday afternoon. There is also the issue of whether churchgoers, and people who just prefer a quiet Sunday, should try and stop others from having a choice.

I would probably say that they should have a choice unless that affects others in a bad way.

What about the bad way that our airports and our local airlines treat each other?

We are now in the ridiculous situation where late flights are going to Glasgow almost empty because of the failures of Highlands and Islands Airports (HIAL) and Loganair to work out a suitable working arrangement to cope with unplanned delays.

Their bosses must own their own failures – and they are letting down the paying passengers.

Why doesn’t elusive transport minister Fiona Hyslop step in and knock their corporate heads together? It’s happening too often now.

We also hear too often that not everyone in the islands is polite, welcoming and nice.

Some intending passengers who recently found out that their ferries have been delayed and cancelled have been letting rip at the poor CalMac staff in the booking office – as if it was their fault.

People who abuse staff like that are just stupid numpties. If you want a bit of roll-on, roll-off rage, go and shout at our useless Scottish Government. They are the people who are actually to blame.

Shout at John Swinney, our second first minister this year or even better, transport minister Fiona Hyslop. Yeah, her again. What has she actually been doing to stop South Uist from bearing the brunt of the ferry chaos? She talks a good game, though.

I thought I could talk a good game when I went for a job at our local CalMac booking office. The interview was going very well and I really thought I had got myself a post with the famous shipping company.

Then the manager said, “I don’t know if you realise it but working here can be very stressful sometimes. It’s not for everyone. So there is a big question I must put to you. Can you perform under pressure?” I said: “No. But I’ll give Bohemian Rhapsody a go.”

Meanwhile, who will give Sunday shopping a go? Among all the ongoing discussions about supermarket shopping on a Sunday, we must not forget there are many people who have roles that mean they have to be available for certain duties on any day of the week, including a Sunday.

They are the hidden heroes in all this. They do not seek praise for their commitment but just quietly go about their business, however they are feeling.

That is why I must tell you about a man and his wife from Stornoway who got up on a Sunday morning recently.

After their porridge, the lady of the house noticed that her husband wasn’t wearing his suit. She asked: “Why aren’t you dressed for church?” “I’m not going,” he said, firmly. “Why ever not?” “Well, I’ll give you three good reasons why not. Firstly, the church is cold in the morning. Secondly, no one there likes me. And thirdly, I just don’t feel like going.”

The wife drew herself up to her full 5ft 2in and blasted: “Well, I’ll give you three reasons why you must go. First of all, they have fixed the heating, it’s warm. Secondly, there are some people there who do like you. And thirdly, you’re the minister. So get dressed.”

Iain Maciver is a former broadcaster and news reporter from the Outer Hebrides

Conversation