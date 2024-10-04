Is it a bird? Is it plane? Red Arrows dazzle in the sky over Lossiemouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Is it a bird? Is it plane? Red Arrows dazzle in the sky over Lossiemouth

The P&J was on the ground to capture the jet's high-speed and thrilling manoeuvres.

By Jamie Sinclair
Crowds were wowed by the Red Arrows magnificent display over Lossiemouth. Image: Jason Hedges.
RAF Lossiemouth played host to the iconic Red Arrows today as they participated in a training exercise above the airfield.

Those wanting a perfect view of the jets were encouraged to watch from public land, located north of the base.

The Arrows home base of RAF Waddington is currently in use for a major exercise.

And as a result of recent investments at Lossie, the Moray spot was able to host the squad in preparation for their last appearance of the season.

The Press & Journal was on the scene to capture all the highlights of the session.

The Red Arrows are known for their impressive displays. Image: Jason Hedges.
The jets took to the sky above Lossiemouth today. Image: Jason Hedges.
It was a stunning sight for all who witnessed it. Image: Jason Hedges.

On-lookers were armed with cameras hoping to get some smart shots of the renowned display team.

The area was buzzing, with people traveling far and wide to get a glimpse of the legendary fleet.

People gathered in the middle of residential streets in New Elgin to watch, and Linkwood Primary children all ran to the school fences to see.

Even the youngest on-lookers were wowed by the arrows. Image: Jason Hedges.
Lossiemouth was treated to something very special. Image: Jason Hedges.
The squad takes formation. Image: Jason Hedges.
RAF Lossie played host whilst the teams usual base of RAF Waddington was in use. Image: Jason Hedges.
The arrows added to the already picturesque setting. Image: Jason Hedges.

The social media announcement of the Arrows’ appearance garnered a great deal of online interest.

Subsequently, online channels have been flooded with videos and pictures of the Red Arrows.

People shared their shots as they watched the training, as well as spotting them on their journeys up and down to Lossie.

The session was preparing the Red Arrows for their last appearance of the year. Image: Jason Hedges.
A close-up of one of Hawk T1 jets. Image: Jason Hedges.
Two of the jets take flight. Image: Jason Hedges.
Everyone wanted to see the Arrows for themselves. Image: Jason Hedges.
Holidaymakers to the area were in for a treat. Image: Jason Hedges.
The Red Arrows brightened up the sky on what may otherwise have been a dull grey day. Image: Jason Hedges.

Conversation