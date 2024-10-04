Is it a bird? Is it plane? Red Arrows dazzle in the sky over Lossiemouth

RAF Lossiemouth played host to the iconic Red Arrows today as they participated in a training exercise above the airfield.

Those wanting a perfect view of the jets were encouraged to watch from public land, located north of the base.

The Arrows home base of RAF Waddington is currently in use for a major exercise.

And as a result of recent investments at Lossie, the Moray spot was able to host the squad in preparation for their last appearance of the season.

The Press & Journal was on the scene to capture all the highlights of the session.

On-lookers were armed with cameras hoping to get some smart shots of the renowned display team.

The area was buzzing, with people traveling far and wide to get a glimpse of the legendary fleet.

People gathered in the middle of residential streets in New Elgin to watch, and Linkwood Primary children all ran to the school fences to see.

The social media announcement of the Arrows’ appearance garnered a great deal of online interest.

Subsequently, online channels have been flooded with videos and pictures of the Red Arrows.

People shared their shots as they watched the training, as well as spotting them on their journeys up and down to Lossie.