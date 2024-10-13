Neil Drysdale: Alex Salmond was the only SNP leader who made Scottish independence seem likely

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Neil Drysdale: Alex Salmond was the only SNP leader who made Scottish independence seem likely

The former First Minister, who has died at 69, was a charismatic trailblazer who impressed even those who disagreed with him.

Alex Salmond named the north-east seat he will stand in at the 2026 election. Image: Andrew Cawley.
Alex Salmond named the north-east seat he will stand in at the 2026 election. Image: Andrew Cawley.
By Neil Drysdale

I’ve never forgotten my first meeting with Alex Salmond.

It was in Linlithgow in 1983 and he was with the former SNP MP – and later independent MSP – Margo MacDonald at a restaurant called – ahem – the Black Bitch.

Alex was a youngster, who often looked up to Margo in these days. There was a sense that, even if he was wrong, he might be proved right in the future, although he was still basically a skinny economist with a grand vision for his homeland.

He knew he was going places

He was glib, articulate, bright as a button, somebody who could keep a conversation going at 100 paces. “So what team do you support?” he asked me, referring to football.

“Aberdeen”, I told him and he immediately called me out. “No, you don’t. Don’t lie to me, my friend. I know what team you support.”

He didn’t. But that was Salmond and he was the sort of person who made you feel that his drive, determination and occasional fury was a normal part of the political process.

Mhairi Black, Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon, pictured here in May 2015. Image: Alan Davidson/Shutterstock

It helped that he was an economist, somebody who asked basic questions and had no time for procrastinating opponents. Even now, I remember when he told me: “Scotland has all this oil. What are we doing with it?”

Margo, no fool herself, responded: “But what can we do with Thatcher in charge?”

We have to plan for the future

And that was the thing with Salmond, who died on Saturday at the age of 69. Love him or loathe him, he wasn’t interested in minority interests or fringe pursuits, because he thought Scotland would prosper from going it alone and to hell with any detractors.

He told me: “We’re not the same as the English. I love them, but what is stopping us from being an independent country? We have our own identity.

“So many other countries have won their independence. Why not Scotland?”

Alex Salmond, leader of the Alba Party, has died at the age of 69.

The challenge was tougher than he could have anticipated. Salmond was never short of a bon mot and a pertinent quote, but he was no fan of the idea that devolution was “the settled will of the Scottish people”, according to Labour MP Donald Dewar.

On the contrary, he reckoned the Scottish Parliament would be the worst of both worlds: a place where the status quo would be maintained with free shortbread.

We have to take this opportunity

Whatever the merits of that opinion, Salmond watched the opinion polls rise in the SNP’s favour and argued persuasively that his country should be allowed to go it alone.

As he told me in 1999, prior to the first elections at Holyrood: “This is a step forward and I accept that. But who is pulling the strings, who is dictating the terms? It’s not us.”

Alex Salmond dressed in dark blue watching his tee on the golf course.
Alex Salmond watched his tee shot at the Scottish Open at Castle Stuart Golf in Inverness in 2013. Image: SNS Group

Eventually, the SNP made terrific strides. Labour, stuck in a groove, was left clutching at straws in Scotland. The Tories, replaced by Tony Blair, languished for a decade.

And, as the polls suggested that independence was increasingly popular, Salmond came across as one of the genuine “big beasts” of British political life.

I have mixed views about him

I saw both sides of this phenomenon. After a visit to Aberdeen in 2013, I met him and he could not have been more charming or convincing. “We’re winning, Neil, the people realise that the Tories and their austerity crap are making a fool of us.”

He twinkled even as he spoke. But that wasn’t how he always behaved.

The following year, when I was working at STV, on a dead-as-doornails Good Friday, the receptionist suddenly buzzed through that Alex Salmond was waiting for us.

He hadn’t been invited and this was a day when we had a four-minute bulletin. Why was he (and a special advisor) there? “I want to talk about the Year of Homecoming.”

He told me to eff off

That meant booking a cameraman, a reporter, dragging everybody out of their routine. So I said: “No, we want Alex to talk about [Donald] Trump and the golf course.”

They agreed to it. They had no choice, because they had told us that nothing was off limits. But Salmond was furious. At the end of the interview, he asked if he could have a quiet word. They turned out to be two rather noisy words starting with an “F”.

Alex Salmond holding up yellow SNP banners as he launched re-election campaign in 2017.
The SNP politician launched his re-election campaign in Ellon in 2017. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

So he could be a Jekyll and Hyde character. For the most part, I witnessed the positive aspect: a man with a serious intellect and a hinterland beyond politics. (He loved football, horse racing, a decent flutter at the bookies, and a good mystery).

Yet the rumours couldn’t be ignored. Salmond was touchy-feely, he relished the company of young women and the talk of “sleepy cuddles” was slightly nauseating.

The whispers wouldn’t stop

It culminated in a court case, from which he was vindicated. And yet, even after that outcome, some outlets acted as if he had been found guilty.

In their eyes, Salmond was radioactive. But it wasn’t the first time he had split opinion.

Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon pictured during 77th Scottish National Party annual conference in 2011 in Inverness.
Alex Salmond with Nicola Sturgeon during the SNP annual conference  in Inverness in 2011.

The independence referendum in 2014 was the main event in his political life. Six months away from the vote in September, the Yes campaign seemed doomed to failure.

Yet, he transformed matters through the sheer force of his personality. 70-30 for the status quo suddenly became 60-40 and then, according to some polls, it was 50-50.

It was so near yet so far

Salmond told me later: “We could have won. We maybe called the referendum too early and there wasn’t enough time to change enough people’s minds.

“But this is what Scotland will vote for in the future. Young people want to decide their own future and I have no doubt they will do that.”

Alex Salmond pictures watering plants at a garden centre in Westhill.
Alex Salmond, stopping for a spot of gardening at Foxlane Garden Centre in Westhill. Pic: Darrell Benns.

Salmond’s acrimonious falling out with his successor Nicola Sturgeon and his decision to leave the SNP and create a new Alba party ended in ignominy.

But none of that should be allowed to detract from a redoubtable character who proved himself one of Scotland’s most prominent politicians of the last 50 years.

What do you think about it?

He told me on a visit to Aberdeen in 2014: ” I know that a lot of people don’t like me. I tell it as I see it. But things are changing and we have to get ahead of the game.

“Nobody is going to thank us for sticking with the status quo. We have to kick on.”

Alex Salmond may have had his critics. But there is no arguing that he took Scotland closer to independence than anybody else and his death leaves a void.

And his final message that Scotland is a country, not a county, resonates with many.

More from News

Police car with blue lights in operation.
Missing Aiden Cumming,15, last seen in Inverness
Samuel Bliss was caught doing 125mph on his motorbike on the A96 Picture shows; Samuel Bliss. unknown. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Elgin biker clocked at 125mph gets one year ban from roads
Joy and Jim Allison relished their renovation journey.
Joy and Jim give their Peterculter home a gorgeous glow up with help of…
The illegal Airbnb was at 60 Affleck Street. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
Illegal Aberdeen Airbnb shut down after smoke-reeking 'terror'
2
Exterior of Drill Hall in Elgin.
How Elgin's historic Drill Hall in Cooper Park will inspire new generation of learners…
Makaton Royal National MOd
Makaton Gaelic Choir brings inclusivity and a whole lot of fun to Royal National…
Alex Salmond waving during party conference.
In pictures: The life and times of former first minister Alex Salmond
Councillor Barney Crockett with his Lord Provost portrait. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Barney Crockett's SECOND provostal portrait unveiled - as we reveal whereabouts of controversial Russian…
The giant of the independence movement has died aged 69. Image: DC Thomson.
Former first minister Alex Salmond dies aged 69
Street view of Bridgend in Buckie
Cannabis cultivation found within Buckie property

Conversation