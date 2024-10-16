Aberdeen Airport profits take off as passenger numbers rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Airport profits take off as passenger numbers rise

The owner has outlined improvement works on “passenger experience” and “operational readiness”.

By Liza Hamilton
Aberdeen International Airport.
Aberdeen International Airport has been sold. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

A rise of almost 300,000 passengers through the doors of Aberdeen Airport led to a steep rise in profits last year.

Newly published accounts at Companies House show turnover rose to £51.9 million at Aberdeen International Airport Ltd in 2023, an increase of 12% from £46.3m in 2022.

Pre-tax profits soared to £6.8m last year, up from £266,000 in 2022.

Passenger numbers at Aberdeen Airport rocketed to 2.3 million last year, with international traffic soaring by 24%, bumped further by a 9.3% increase in domestic users.

Aberdeen Airport making profits and investment in ‘passenger experience’

Investment in major works at the airport totalled £2.6m for 2023. This built on the £2.3m spent on upgrades back in 2022.

In his strategic report with the accounts, director Andy Cliffe outlined improvement works on “passenger experience” and “operational readiness” at Aberdeen Airport.

“Major projects included the ongoing programme of airfield pavement re-lifing works, surface access barrier equipment replacement and essential re-lifing works to major assets within various operational buildings including roofs and electrical infrastructure,” he said.

Aberdeen International Airport.
Profits are on the rise at Aberdeen International Airport. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“Investment to improve passenger experience and operational readiness included the purchase of new security and airfield winter equipment and passenger baggage trolleys replacement.

“Sustainable projects to reduce the carbon footprint of the airport included air handling unit replacement and electric vehicle charging points purchase.”

Looking ahead

Looking ahead to the current year, the company expects passenger numbers to continue to recover.

It points to a “positive” oil and gas industry, with the government announcing new licenses to strengthen the UK’s energy security ahead of a transition to net zero by 2050.

This is underpinned, says Cliffe, by local companies continuing to diversify into the renewables sector.

“Achieving the Aberdeen International Airport Limited’s vision relies heavily on Aberdeen Airport being managed in a socially responsible manner,” he said.

“This means enhancing the airport’s social and economic benefits whilst reducing our environmental impacts.”

He said Aberdeen Airport takes pride in the “valuable contribution” it makes to the local economy.

He adds: “In terms of generating employment and providing the vital connectivity that allows the local region to thrive.”

The success of the airport is further highlighted by Aberdeen and the north-east experiencing a tourism boom last year.

Will Aberdeen International Airport’s rise in passenger numbers lead to new routes? Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson

This has led some to speculate the airport might add extra routes to its network.

Asked about this, Cliffe said AGS “is always in discussions with airline partners”. He said it was “looking at the route networks across its airports”.

Aberdeen Airport’s parent company, AGS Airports Limited, which also operates airports in Glasgow and Southampton, also saw a rise in turnover last year.

Sales grew from £166m in 2022 to £195m last year while pre-tax losses reduced from £36m to £10m in 2023.

