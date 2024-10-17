How to win gold at the Royal National Mod – a winner shares his secret to success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home

How to win gold at the Royal National Mod – a winner shares his secret to success

The P&J sat down with this year's Gold Medal winner Ryan Johnston to find out what it takes to clinch the coveted prize.

By Louise Glen
Royal National Mod, Oban.
Gold Medal winners Alice MacMillan of Lewis and Ryan Johnston of Islay. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Every year at the Royal National Mod, the stakes are high – especially for those vying for the coveted Gold Medal in Gaelic song, a prestigious honour awarded to just one male and one female voice.

As the year begins, hundreds of ambitious performers eagerly declare their intention to enter this prestigious competition.

But come July, after intense scrutiny, only about 40 finalists remain – each vying for the chance to shine.

This year’s spectacular showdown unfolded at the Corran Halls in Oban on Wednesday night, broadcast live on BBC Alba.

The atmosphere was electric as Ryan Johnston from Islay was crowned the male champion, while the remarkable Alice MacMillan from Lewis took home the title for the women’s category.

Royal National Mod, Oban
Ryan Johnston said dedication was his key to success. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

As part of their prize for winning the coveted Gold Medals, both champions will serve as ambassadors, with exciting opportunities to perform at Gaelic festivals around the globe, including a once-in-a-lifetime trip to America.

Following their triumphant victories, The Press and Journal caught up with the Gaelic singing champions to uncover the secrets behind their incredible achievements.

‘Commitment and confidence is key to Mod success’

Gaelic singing is deeply woven into Ryan Johnston’s family heritage.

His aunt, Arlene McKerrell, leads the Islay Gaelic Choir and has dedicated years to nurturing children’s choirs on Islay.

Ryan’s grandmother Margaret McKerrell and mum Tracey Johnston are also proud members of the same choir.

His other aunt, Morvern Gage, conducts the Makaton Gaelic Choir and oversees the music department at Oban High School.

Clearly, it takes a vibrant community to cultivate a Gold medallist.

“I’ve received incredible support from so many people,” he said.

“It’s been seven years since I last performed as a soloist at the Mod. Joining the Glasgow Gaelic Choir really encouraged me to aim for the Gold Medal.”

Ryan’s journey began early, first competing in a Gaelic poetry competition at just six years old and started singing two years later.

Royal National Mod Oban
<br />Coisir Ghaidhlig Ile Islay Gaelic Choir. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Now at 23, he reflects on the long road to his recent triumph.

After moving from Islay to study in Glasgow, Ryan now works in the whisky industry but remains actively involved with the Islay Gaelic Choir and Glasgow Gaelic Musical Association.

“For me, the key was immersing myself in Gaelic,” he explains.

“I had a fantastic tutor, Catriona MacRae from Lewis. We’ve met twice a week since January, and her guidance has been invaluable.”

Ryan credits the support of DI Brown, Kenny Thomson, and Iseabail Mactaggart for helping him choose the perfect song – ‘Birlinn Challa Christaich’.

“That song choice was crucial because I felt a connection to it. I was proud of it and understood its meaning,” he said.

Ryan believes the essence of success lies in self-belief and taking risks.

“Joining a Gaelic choir can propel you forward; their belief in you makes a difference,” he says.

“Winning is an incredible feeling, and competing at the Mod has been a dream. I never anticipated I would win, but it all comes down to hard work and the support you receive.”

Ryan’s aunt Arlene noted that her son approached the Gold Medal competition like an exam.

“Ryan treated this competition as if he were taking a test. Having competed at the Mod since he was a young boy, he learned how to navigate the process and understand what the adjudicators were looking for,” she said.

‘Learn words, but share the feeling and emotion of the song’

Raibert MacCallum who is attending his 78th Royal National Mod this year, also had some interesting advice.

He said: “Learn the Gaelic words, learn the music – but most of all learn to feel what you are singing.

“Every sound is important. Learn words, but share the feeling and emotion of the song.”

Royal National Mod Oban
Attending his 78th Mod Raibert McCallum. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The Mod veteran is known for his catchphrase “let the song sing itself” and is a popular conductor of the massed choirs for the searing ‘Sine Bhan’, a traditional Gaelic air.

Raibert said: “Sine Bhan is a war song and people often sing it like an anthem. But it is a song of longing and worry.”

He added: “Your life is enrichened when you are part of the language and culture of Gaelic.

“I have been doing this for 78 years, and I would not have missed a moment of it.”

Joy Dunlop and Duncan MacNeil shared their road to Gaelic with The Press and Journal yesterday, as our coverage of the largest Gaelic language and culture festival continues.

A full list of competition winners can be found on the Royal National Mod website.

Conversation