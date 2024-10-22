Debate: Is there any benefit to changing the clocks?

It’s that time of year again, when we all agree the nights are drawing in, then try to remember if the clocks are going forward or back (it’s back).

The clocks will go back an hour at 2am on Sunday marking the end of British Summer Time.

After the summer solstice, the days get shorter, and putting the clocks back gives us more daylight.

The practice was first proposed in the 1900s to make better use of daylight hours.

But it wasn’t actually introduced until the First World War, when clocks were put forward to increase daylight in springtime – and therefore workers’ productivity.

In autumn, the clocks went back again to bring brighter mornings and promote safety – this was a time when many children faced long walks to school on unlit country roads.

The changing of the clocks twice a year has continued ever since.

Some people argue it disrupts sleep, while others feel safety outweighs sleep issues.

