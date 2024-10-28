Flags on all CalMac vessels to fly at half mast for ‘legendary’ crewmate Stan Chiffers

CalMac shipmate Stanley “Stan” Chiffers will be laid to rest on Tuesday – and as a mark of respect flags on the company vessels will fly at half-mast.

Mr Chiffers from Kyle – who worked in hospitality on board almost all of the CalMac major fleet – has been described as a legendary crew member following his passing at age 70 earlier this month.

He served the company as a senior catering officer, helping to serve thousands of customers and staff during his 49-year service.

‘He knew everyone, and everyone knew him’

Mr Chiffers could regularly be found behind the bar onboard the CalMac fleet.

During his long career, he worked aboard the MV Hebrides, Clansman and Hebridean Isles visiting the Western Isles, Mull Oban, Stornoway, Uig, Barra and Mallaig.

He was well known for his sense of humour, and his kindness to customers. One friend described him as “one of the good guys”.

Another recalled taking him to dances on Uist, with other remembering him in the Islander Bar with his father and two brothers.

As for niece Shannon Tipping, she will remember him for his mischief, and the role he played with her two children William Stanley, 2, and her baby Scarlett Christine.

Shannon, 27, said: “Until he retired his job was his life. It was a very sociable job with two weeks on and two weeks off.

“When he was off, he lived a quiet life. He had a routine of going for his paper in the morning and then going to the pub in the afternoon.

“He was a one-man tourist information. He knew everyone, and it seemed like everyone knew him.”

She continued: “He loved his job, and he loved CalMac. He took a job with them when he was 17 or 18 and stayed with them for a few months short of 50 years.

“Over that time he made so many friends on the islands.”

Shannon’s mum Christine passed away in 2008 at the age of 48.

“For us, he took on the role of grand-dad to my children. It is the end of an era,” she said.

“I named my son after Uncle Stan, and he was always there for me if I needed him.

“He loved coming to the park with the kids, and if we ever needed anything he would say ‘I’ll sort it’. He was a very kind man.”

Saying he had a huge influence on her life, Shannon added: “When he retired he was a bit lost, so he decided that he wanted to fill his time with his family.

“He has helped me, and both my sisters. He has had a huge influence on my life.

“He was a man to be admired. He was very hard-working. He was very kind and thoughtful.

“I miss him.”

Former CalMac worker George Berry, who lives in Salen on Mull, said the craic with him was “tremendous”.

“He was a legend and his passing will be remembered by all those who worked with him,” he said.

“Rest in peace Stan.”

A CalMac spokeswoman spoke fondly of Mr Chiffers.

She said: “Stanley was employed as senior catering rating within our major fleet for 49 years, and our condolences and thoughts go out to Stanley’s family at this very sad time.

“As a mark of respect, vessels will lower their flag on the day of the funeral.”

Mr Chiffers funeral will take place in Kyle Church of Scotland on Tuesday, October 29 at 11am.

His remains will then be taken to Blamacara Cemetery.

