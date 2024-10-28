Flags on all CalMac vessels to fly at half mast for ‘legendary’ crewmate Stan Chiffers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Flags on all CalMac vessels to fly at half mast for ‘legendary’ crewmate Stan Chiffers

The 70-year-old will be laid to rest on Tuesday after he passed away earlier this month.

Stan Chiffers
Stan Chiffers with his name sake William Stanley. Image: Shannon Tipping.
By Louise Glen

CalMac shipmate Stanley “Stan” Chiffers will be laid to rest on Tuesday – and as a mark of respect flags on the company vessels will fly at half-mast.

Mr Chiffers from Kyle – who worked in hospitality on board almost all of the CalMac major fleet – has been described as a legendary crew member following his passing at age 70 earlier this month.

He served the company as a senior catering officer, helping to serve thousands of customers and staff during his 49-year service.

Stan Chiffers aboard the MV Hebrides
The crew of the MV Hebrides in October 1985. Stan Chiffers is in a black tie next to his female crew members in the front row. Image: Shannon Tipping.

‘He knew everyone, and everyone knew him’

Mr Chiffers could regularly be found behind the bar onboard the CalMac fleet.

During his long career, he worked aboard the MV Hebrides, Clansman and Hebridean Isles visiting the Western Isles, Mull Oban, Stornoway, Uig, Barra and Mallaig.

He was well known for his sense of humour, and his kindness to customers. One friend described him as “one of the good guys”.

Another recalled taking him to dances on Uist, with other remembering him in the Islander Bar with his father and two brothers.

As for niece Shannon Tipping, she will remember him for his mischief, and the role he played with her two children William Stanley, 2,  and her baby Scarlett Christine.

Stan Chiffers aboard the Clansman. Image: Shannon Tipping.

Shannon, 27, said: “Until he retired his job was his life. It was a very sociable job with two weeks on and two weeks off.

“When he was off, he lived a quiet life. He had a routine of going for his paper in the morning and then going to the pub in the afternoon.

“He was a one-man tourist information. He knew everyone, and it seemed like everyone knew him.”

She continued: “He loved his job, and he loved CalMac. He took a job with them when he was 17 or 18 and stayed with them for a few months short of 50 years.

“Over that time he made so many friends on the islands.”

Shannon’s mum Christine passed away in 2008 at the age of 48.

“For us, he took on the role of grand-dad to my children. It is the end of an era,” she said.

Stan Chiffers
Stanley Chiffers worked for CalMac for 49 years. Image: Shannon Tipping.

“I named my son after Uncle Stan, and he was always there for me if I needed him.

“He loved coming to the park with the kids, and if we ever needed anything he would say ‘I’ll sort it’. He was a very kind man.”

Saying he had a huge influence on her life, Shannon added: “When he retired he was a bit lost, so he decided that he wanted to fill his time with his family.

“He has helped me, and both my sisters. He has had a huge influence on my life.

“He was a man to be admired. He was very hard-working. He was very kind and thoughtful.

“I miss him.”

Stan Chiffers CalMac
Stan Chiffers back in the day behind the bar on a CalMac vessel. Image: Shannon Tipping.

Former CalMac worker George Berry, who lives in Salen on Mull, said the craic with him was “tremendous”.

“He was a legend and his passing will be remembered by all those who worked with him,” he said.

“Rest in peace Stan.”

Stan Chiffers at work with colleague Lisa McLean. Image: Shannon Tipping 

A CalMac spokeswoman spoke fondly of Mr Chiffers.

She said: “Stanley was employed as senior catering rating within our major fleet for 49 years, and our condolences and thoughts go out to Stanley’s family at this very sad time.

“As a mark of respect, vessels will lower their flag on the day of the funeral.”

Mr Chiffers funeral will take place in Kyle Church of Scotland on Tuesday, October 29 at 11am.

His remains will then be taken to Blamacara Cemetery.

