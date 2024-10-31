Research funding opportunity for diversified dairy farms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Research funding opportunity for diversified dairy farms

Selected projects will each be supported by a grant of £30,000-£50,000.

By Keith Findlay
Dairy cow in pasture.
Dairy cow in pasture. Image: Shutterstock

Diversified dairy farms can apply for a grant of up to £50,000 through a new entrepreneurship scheme.

The recently launched Legacy Entrepreneurship Acceleration Programme (Leap), funded by the Dick Lawes Legacy Fund, will provide technical development support and mentorship for selected projects.

Aimed at supporting emerging food start-ups, with a particular focus on the dairy supply chain, it is the brainchild of biosciences innovation and enterprise campus AberInnovation.

The fund is in memory of animal nutrition entrepreneur Dick Lawes, who left a lasting impact on the dairy industry. He founded animal nutrition business Volac and LE Pritchitt & Co, now part of Lakeland Dairies.

The new Leap fund will support up to eight projects in 2024-2025 in the fields of agriculture, human food and nutrition, with a particular focus on dairy sector farm-to-fork processes, and animal nutrition.

The selected projects will each be supported by a grant of £30,000-£50,000.

AberInnovation, based near Aberystwyth, Wales, is rolling out the programme as part of its commitment to advancing cutting-edge research and collaboration between academia, industry and the public sector across the UK.

Rhian Hayward, the organisation’s chief executive, said: “The Dick Lawes Legacy Fund is providing crucial support to projects that have the potential to make a significant impact in the fields of agriculture, food, nutrition and life sciences.”

AberInnovation supports early-stage research and development in the fields of biotechnology, food & drink and agri-tech.

It works with companies of all sizes on climate change and food security innovations, bringing together academic and industrial expertise.

It is one of five research and innovation campuses funded by UK Research and Innovation’s Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council.

