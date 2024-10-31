Research funding opportunity for diversified dairy farms

Diversified dairy farms can apply for a grant of up to £50,000 through a new entrepreneurship scheme.

The recently launched Legacy Entrepreneurship Acceleration Programme (Leap), funded by the Dick Lawes Legacy Fund, will provide technical development support and mentorship for selected projects.

Aimed at supporting emerging food start-ups, with a particular focus on the dairy supply chain, it is the brainchild of biosciences innovation and enterprise campus AberInnovation.

The fund is in memory of animal nutrition entrepreneur Dick Lawes, who left a lasting impact on the dairy industry. He founded animal nutrition business Volac and LE Pritchitt & Co, now part of Lakeland Dairies.

The new Leap fund will support up to eight projects in 2024-2025 in the fields of agriculture, human food and nutrition, with a particular focus on dairy sector farm-to-fork processes, and animal nutrition.

The selected projects will each be supported by a grant of £30,000-£50,000.

AberInnovation, based near Aberystwyth, Wales, is rolling out the programme as part of its commitment to advancing cutting-edge research and collaboration between academia, industry and the public sector across the UK.

Rhian Hayward, the organisation’s chief executive, said: “The Dick Lawes Legacy Fund is providing crucial support to projects that have the potential to make a significant impact in the fields of agriculture, food, nutrition and life sciences.”

AberInnovation supports early-stage research and development in the fields of biotechnology, food & drink and agri-tech.

It works with companies of all sizes on climate change and food security innovations, bringing together academic and industrial expertise.

It is one of five research and innovation campuses funded by UK Research and Innovation’s Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council.