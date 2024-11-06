Review: Ghost the musical will take you on a rollercoaster of emotions

As an 80s baby, it is little wonder Ghost was a firm favourite of mine growing up.

So when I heard the stage show adaptation was headed for HM Theatre I was first in line for tickets.

The Bill Kenwright production sticks pretty closely to the original – two young lovers forced to part too soon after Sam (played by Patrick Swayze in the movie) is murdered in Manhattan.

In a bid to avenge his death, he remains on earth as a ghost until the people responsible pay for what they’ve done.

As you can probably imagine, even if you’ve been living behind a rock and have somehow never watched the movie, it’s a bit of a tear-jerker, and the musical is no different. As usual, I needed the hankies.

But it’s also, in large parts, very funny.

Jacqui Dubois takes on the role of Oda Mae Brown, the eccentric psychic played by Whoopi Goldberg in the film.

She is outstanding. Her vocals, comic timing and onstage presence made for the stand-out performance of the night, by far.

In her role, she helps reunite Sam and his love Molly one more time after his death, where he is finally able to articulate his feelings for her in a way he has never been able to before.

For the die-hard fans, THAT pottery scene does make an appearance

The stage show is a musical, unlike the film which only really features one signature tune, Unchained Melody.

For the die-hard fans, this does make multiple appearances during the musical (as does THAT pottery scene) but it is accompanied by a new score written by Dave Stewart and Glen Ballard.

Some songs are better than others but overall it’s a decent score which I found fitting to the production.

Staging too has to be complimented as the switch from ghost to human felt seamless (you will know what I mean when you see it).

Les Dennis was a star in Ghost the Musical

A nice surprise to anyone going was the appearance of UK TV legend Les Dennis.

He may only have played two minor roles but he was genuinely outstanding, and made the production all the better for having him in it.

Rebekah Lowings, as Molly, Jos St. Clair, as Sam, and James Mateo-Salt, as Carl, also did a great job of carrying the production with real chemistry and outstanding vocals.

They were also responsible for reducing me to tears on more than one occasion.

So if you are looking for something that sends you on a rollercoaster of emotions, Ghost The Musical is the one for you.

It will have you doubled over laughing one minute and brokenhearted the next but it will have you enchanted the whole way through.

The run is on at HM Theatre until Saturday. You can buy tickets here.