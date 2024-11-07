‘Suspicious package’ which locked down Aberdeen street revealed

Images of the “suspicious package” found on Lemon Place in Aberdeen have been revealed.

Residents were evacuated from their homes for hours on Wednesday as police officers and a bomb disposal squad descended on the usually-quiet street to identify the mysterious object.

It was later dismantled and removed late in the evening.

A spokesperson from the police said: The cordon has now been lifted around Lemon Place, Aberdeen and residents are returning to their homes following the earlier discovery of a suspicious package.

“EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) attended and the item was dismantled.

“This is believed to have been a false call with good intent.

“We’d like to thank the public for their patience while investigations were carried out and reassure them there is no wider risk.”

‘Suspicious package’ no risk to public

Images have since been circulating of the device in question, attached to the Lemon Place sign.

Pictures supplied by a reader of the P&J show a black plastic tool storage box with wires emitting from it.

In addition, locals said the item had been there for a few days and had been ‘lighting up a pumpkin’.

“It’s been there for days,” one said.

However others claim the black box was added in afterwards.

One local said: “It was a false alarm but the response team cannot be faulted for rapid response and the way they treated the incident.”