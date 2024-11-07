‘Suspicious package’ which locked down Aberdeen street revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

‘Suspicious package’ which locked down Aberdeen street revealed

Locals claim the item which forced residents on Lemon Place from their homes was a 'battery pack for a Halloween pumpkin'.

The item has since been destroyed. Image: jam.thebam.
By Jamie Sinclair

Images of the “suspicious package” found on Lemon Place in Aberdeen have been revealed.

Residents were evacuated from their homes for hours on Wednesday as police officers and a bomb disposal squad descended on the usually-quiet street to identify the mysterious object.

It was later dismantled and removed late in the evening.

A spokesperson from the police said: The cordon has now been lifted around Lemon Place, Aberdeen and residents are returning to their homes following the earlier discovery of a suspicious package.

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team arrived on scene last night. Image: Aberdeen Guardian

“EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) attended and the item was dismantled.

“This is believed to have been a false call with good intent.

“We’d like to thank the public for their patience while investigations were carried out and reassure them there is no wider risk.”

‘Suspicious package’ no risk to public

Images have since been circulating of the device in question, attached to the Lemon Place sign.

Lights and wires can be seen coming out of the device. Image: @jam.thebam.

Pictures supplied by a reader of the P&J show a black plastic tool storage box with wires emitting from it.

In addition, locals said the item had been there for a few days and had been ‘lighting up a pumpkin’.

Locals claim the wires were attached to a pumpkin to light it up. Image: Aberdeen Guardian

“It’s been there for days,” one said.

However others claim the black box was added in afterwards.

One local said: “It was a false alarm but the response team cannot be faulted for rapid response and the way they treated the incident.”

Conversation